"My passion for baseball remains unwavering" - Former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber walks into retirement with promise of return in new capacity

After a big-league career that spanned thirteen seasons and yielded a pair of Cy Young Awards, Corey Kluber has decided to retire.

The 37-year-old has been grappling with injuries for some time now. Apart from a resurgent 2022 season, the last season that saw Kluber pitch for a full campaign came in 2018. To make fans aware of the news, Kluber released a statement pertaining to his decision to finally hang up his glove.

"Corey Kluber retirement statement. Fantastic career." - Ken Rosenthal

In the succinct, but heartfelt remarks, Kluber listed the five teams that he played for over the course of his career, and thanked fans. Kluber also reminded readers that his "passion for baseball remains unwavering" and hinted at a return to the sport in a different capacity.

Born in Alabama in 1986, Corey Kluber was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2007 MLB Draft. However, it was not until 2011, after he was traded to the Cleveland Indians, that Kluber made his MLB debut.

After a couple of rocky seasons in 2012 and 2013, Kluber seemed to find his touch in 2014. That season, the 6-foot-4 right hander registered a league-best 18 wins over a league-high 34 starts. Additionally, the 2014 season saw Kluber pitch 235 innings, allowing an ERA of just 2.44, enough to become the fourth Indians pitcher to win the Cy Young.

In 2017, Corey Kluber brought his dominance to the next level. While putting up a record of 18-4, Kluber posted a 2.25 ERA and a WHIP of 0.869, enough to lead the league in both categories. On account of the masterful performance, Kluber became the first pitcher in Cleveland Indians history to win two Cy Young Awards.

"Former Yankee and 2 time CY Young Winner Corey Kluber has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. @TalkinYanks" - Bronx Pinstripes

After a brief stint with the Rangers in 2020, Kluber signed a one-year deal worth $11 million with the New York Yankees in 2021. Despite tossing a no-hitter during his time in the Bronx, injuries limited Kluber to just 16 starts that season. In 2023, shoulder inflammations relegated Kluber to making just nine starts.

Corey Kluber's decision to retire is an informed one

Although Kluber's skill in his prime was undeniable, it is also impossible to deny the fact that he has witnessed a steep decline in pitching quality. Fully aware of his age and stage, Kluber's decision to retire was a brave and informed one that will help to keep his image as one of the MLB's most dominant pitchers of his era.

