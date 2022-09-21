"My phone is not ringing yet. But congrats to the big man [Aaron Judge]" - Former New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hilariously references old tweet as superstar Aaron Judge inches closer to history

To say Aaron Judge has been the talk of the season would be an understatement. The question regarding the New York Yankees superstar seems to be not what he can do, but what he can't do. Everyone, from fans to veterans, wants a piece of the "big man."

Last night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge hit his 60th home run of the season, putting him within one shot of the MLB record. Recently, former teammate and current free agent Didi Gregorius got in on the action.

The commonly accepted MLB single-season home run record was set in 1961 by Roger Maris. The New York Yankees legend hit 61 dingers that year. Now, Aaron Judge, who hit his 60th of the season last night at Yankee Stadium, looks poised to break that record.

In September 2017, the Yankees posted a tweet that showed Judge talking with former teammate Didi Gregorius. The image was captioned with the words "Call me when you get to 60." Judge would hit 52 home runs that season, earning him the Rookie of the Year Award.

Gregorius left the Yankees the following year before playing three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. Gregorius has played 11 years in the MLB and is a hit short of 1,000 in his career. Yesterday on the heels of the 60th dinger of the season from Aaron Judge, Gregorius made a hilarious reference to the tweet that Judge probably forgot.

"Didi: 'Congrats rookie, but call me when you hit 60.' - @ New York Yankees

"My phone is not ringing yet. But congrats to the big man" is what Gregorius tweeted. The tweet closed off with an endorsement of Judge to be crowned the AL MVP this season, which looks all but certain to happen. Aaron Judge has hit a home run in roughly 9% of all his at-bats this season, which in an incredible feat for any player.

Hahahahaha. My phone is not ringing yet. But congrats big man @TheJudge44 finish strong... #MVP year

It is unclear if Judge did end up calling his former teammate to celebrate his 60th home run.

Former New York Yankee digs up old tweet to poke fun at Aaron Judge

Apart from the 60 home runs that Judge now claims this season, he is doing remarkably well in other aspects of the game. He is batting .316 and has 127 RBIs. The last time a player hit over 130 RBIs in a season was Cubs' hitter Javier Baez in 2018. Judge looks poised to surpass even that.

However, we can all be certain that Aaron Judge will break the record if he continues at even half of his current pace. Perhaps when he does, he will give Didi Gregorius that phone call that has been five seasons in the making.

