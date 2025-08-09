  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "My wife put confidence in me" - Mookie Betts launches 2-run HR as birthday tribute to wife Brianna who backed him through hard times 

"My wife put confidence in me" - Mookie Betts launches 2-run HR as birthday tribute to wife Brianna who backed him through hard times 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 09, 2025 06:24 GMT
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Mookie Betts and Brianna have been together since middle school (Source: Imagn)

Mookie Betts had a special gift for his wife, Brianna, on her birthday. The LA Dodgers infielder drove in three runs for his team, including a two-run home run that helped them overcome the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in the series opener at home at Dodger Stadium.

Ad

Betts has been struggling to find form this season. In his career-worst year, he was hitting at .236 before the game. But a home run on Friday night meant this was the first time since May that he hit extra base hits in three consecutive games and breaking his home-run drought streak.

The eight-time All-Star's lady luck certainly seemed to be with him. He dedicated his stellar performance to his wife and acknowledged the immense positive effect she has on him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You get to a point where you just kind of look to find confidence anywhere," Betts said via SportsNet LA. "And it's kind of like you look everywhere but within yourself. And so I had to just kind of do some deep diving.
"Shout out to my wife. My wife is probably the No. 1 person that puts confidence in me. So, thank you, honey. And happy birthday. But yeah, I mean, it just took some of that and seeing a couple fall and then we should be okay," he added.
Ad
Ad

The couple have been together since middle school when the yet-to-be baseball superstar was a year senior. They share a daughter named Knylee, who was born in 2023, and a son named Taj, born two years ago.

Mookie Betts makes feelings known about Hall of Famer starter duel

Betts' two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning came against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who hadn't earned a run till that point. He was dueling against Dodgers icon and fellow future Cooperstown inductee Clayton Kershaw, who pitched six innings of one-run ball to slightly edge out his opponent to get the win.

Ad

While the thought of facing someone of Scherzer's stature and backing up someone of Kershaw's stature didn't cross his mind, Betts called it a blessing.

"I didn't even think of it like that. You know, that's awesome," Betts said. "Like you said, two first-ballot Hall of Famers, they are duking it out. And in their almost 40s, you know, they've been doing it for a long time. And it's just a blessing to get to play the game."

The former AL MVP's resume isn't bad itself to become a HOFer one day, but before that happens, Betts will hope to win some more team accolades with the Dodgers.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications