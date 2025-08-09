"My wife put confidence in me" - Mookie Betts launches 2-run HR as birthday tribute to wife Brianna who backed him through hard times 

Mookie Betts had a special gift for his wife, Brianna, on her birthday. The LA Dodgers infielder drove in three runs for his team, including a two-run home run that helped them overcome the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in the series opener at home at Dodger Stadium. Betts has been struggling to find form this season. In his career-worst year, he was hitting at .236 before the game. But a home run on Friday night meant this was the first time since May that he hit extra base hits in three consecutive games and breaking his home-run drought streak. The eight-time All-Star's lady luck certainly seemed to be with him. He dedicated his stellar performance to his wife and acknowledged the immense positive effect she has on him. &quot;You get to a point where you just kind of look to find confidence anywhere,&quot; Betts said via SportsNet LA. &quot;And it's kind of like you look everywhere but within yourself. And so I had to just kind of do some deep diving. &quot;Shout out to my wife. My wife is probably the No. 1 person that puts confidence in me. So, thank you, honey. And happy birthday. But yeah, I mean, it just took some of that and seeing a couple fall and then we should be okay,&quot; he added.The couple have been together since middle school when the yet-to-be baseball superstar was a year senior. They share a daughter named Knylee, who was born in 2023, and a son named Taj, born two years ago. Mookie Betts makes feelings known about Hall of Famer starter duel Betts' two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning came against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who hadn't earned a run till that point. He was dueling against Dodgers icon and fellow future Cooperstown inductee Clayton Kershaw, who pitched six innings of one-run ball to slightly edge out his opponent to get the win. While the thought of facing someone of Scherzer's stature and backing up someone of Kershaw's stature didn't cross his mind, Betts called it a blessing. &quot;I didn't even think of it like that. You know, that's awesome,&quot; Betts said. &quot;Like you said, two first-ballot Hall of Famers, they are duking it out. And in their almost 40s, you know, they've been doing it for a long time. And it's just a blessing to get to play the game.&quot; The former AL MVP's resume isn't bad itself to become a HOFer one day, but before that happens, Betts will hope to win some more team accolades with the Dodgers.