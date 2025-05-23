"My wife is upset" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals consequences of his decision to sit Will Smith during bobblehead night

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a lot on his plate. He has to come up with the best lineup each and every game to put his club in the best position to win.

He also has to keep track of his pitchers and manage his bullpen to the best of his abilities. With all these responsibilities and moving parts, managers can forget things at times.

That is the case for Roberts and his decision to sit catcher Will Smith on Wednesday. This normally would not be much of a story, but it was during Smith's bobblehead night. The skipper explained his reasoning via Dodger Blue.

"I didn't want Will to catch four games. So my wife is upset that he's not catching on his bobblehead night. I just don't keep track of bobblehead nights. But I didn't want Will to catch four in a row, so that's the genesis behind this" said Roberts.

The Dodgers manager revealed that his wife was upset that Smith was not catching on Wednesday. However, Roberts did not want to have him back there for four games in a row.

Instead, Roberts went with Dalton Rushing, who did not have his best stuff in the batter's box. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts while fans took home a Will Smith bobblehead.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has more to worry about than Will Smith's bobblehead night

Los Angeles Dodgers - Dave Roberts (Photo via IMAGN)

One talking point about the Dodgers this season has been their pitching. The staff has been deteriorating with the number of injuries the team has seen already this year.

Dave Roberts was excited to see what Blake Snell could do with the Blue Crew. However, he made just two starts before heading to the 60-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.

Tyler Glasnow is another pitcher who has gone down with an injury. The hard-throwing righty was placed on the 15-day IL after leaving his April 27 start early.

The injuries have caused other starters to make quick turnarounds. Dustin May was called upon to get the start on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks after just four days of rest.

L.A. has also been without relief pitchers Blake Treinen and Michael Kopech. The two were also transferred to the 60-day IL, further limiting the team. Roberts has much more on his plate than to worry about his players starting during their bobblehead night.

