"Naaa fam we good over here" - Donovon Mitchell reacts to Jacob deGrom trade rumors

Jacob deGrom hasn't pitched in the major leagues in almost a year. He made his last appearance on July 7, 2021, against the Milwaukee Brewers, wherein he fanned 10 batters.

DeGrom expressed his desire during Spring Training to become a free agent by the end of the season. This means that he will opt out of a possible $30.5 contract option with the Mets for 2023.

ESPN's Buster Olney was quick to report on the matter, saying that the Braves could be the next destination for Jacob deGrom if he opts out.

"There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him." - Buster Olney

It is still unconfirmed but it surely did spawn off a lot of reactions from fans and experts alike. One such fan is NBA star Donovan Mitchell, who is a professed New York Mets fan. The Elmsford, New York, native doesn't want to believe the rumors about deGrom.

"Naaa fam we good over here 😂" - Donovan Mitchell

The rumors certainly caught the attention of the NBA star. He himself is embroiled in trade rumors after the Utah Jazz shipped off key pieces of their team to other teams. The Jazz are believed to have either been building a new team around Mitchell or scrapping everything up for a new core.

DeGrom's declaration, however, is certainly one to be monitored as the two-time Cy Young winner professed his love for the Braves growing up.

Jacob deGrom to make first rehab start

After a painstakingly long time, Jacob deGrom is finally making a start. He will pitch for the Mets' affiliate Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads and is expected to go at least two innings.

DeGrom's last start in the majors was in July last year. He did appear in Grapefruit League for Spring Training on March 22 and 27. However, he suffered a stress reaction in his right scapula that required him to be sidelined even further.

The multi-awarded pitcher had one of the best seasons in MLB history before being shut down by injury last year. He started 15 games and ended up with a 7-2 record. In that span, deGrom had a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts.

The veteran hurler finished ninth in National League Cy Young voting despite playing just half of the season. It's a true testament to deGrom's class as a pitcher.

