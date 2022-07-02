NBA News Roundup: Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert from Jazz, Warriors lose three more key role players in free agency and more | July 2nd, 2022

Day 2 of NBA free agency was not as busy as the first day, but there were a couple of huge trades. The Utah Jazz finally broke up their dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics might have finally found the missing piece on their roster. The Celtics acquired playmaking guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. Brogdon has improved Boston's roster, and they have a legitimate shot at returning to the NBA Finals next season.

Here is the latest NBA news roundup for July 2nd, 2022 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Celtics add Malcolm Brogdon without parting ways to key players

Malcolm Brogdon was traded by the Indiana Pacers.

One of the problems for the Boston Celtics in their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors was their turnovers. The Celtics were able to become successful without a playmaking guard, but that also led to their downfall. They have now acquired a player who might be the key to their quest to win banner No. 18.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics sent five players and a 2023 first round pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon. Wojnarowski noted that Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan are heading to the Pacers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Brian Robb of MassLive added that the 2023 first round pick is Top-12 protected. This means that next year's pick will become a second round pick if it is not conveyed. The Pacers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, with a couple of young stars in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.

Jazz start overhaul, trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota

Rudy Gobert was acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Utah Jazz.

A few days after hiring a new head coach, the Utah Jazz have made their next move of the offseason. The Jazz are finally ready to overhaul their roster around Donovan Mitchell. They traded longtime center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Timberwolves sent five players to the Jazz, headlined by rookie big man Walker Kessler. Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro are heading to Utah in the deal as well. Minnesota are also parting ways with four future first round picks.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that three (2023, 2025 and 2027) of the first round picks are unprotected, while the other one (2029) is top-five protected. The Jazz also received the rights to swap first round picks in the 2026 NBA draft. The arrival of Gobert in Minnesota means Karl-Anthony Towns is free to move into the power forward position.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski The picks going to Utah, per sources: unprotected 1sts in 23, 25, 27, a swap in ‘26 and a top 5 protected in ‘29 The picks going to Utah, per sources: unprotected 1sts in 23, 25, 27, a swap in ‘26 and a top 5 protected in ‘29

Giannis Antetokounmpo was hungry for success from the start of his NBA career

Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably one of the best three players in the world today. Antetokounmpo is coming off another amazing season despite the Milwaukee Bucks failing to defend their NBA championship. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics in seven games.

In an interview with Jalen Rose for the New York Daily News, Giannis opened up about his hunger for success at a very young age. When he was an NBA rookie, he remembered coming to the gym two hours earlier than his schedule. It was one of the reasons why the "Greek Freak" achieved success at such an early age.

"I remember I met my first player development coach," Giannis said. "And he told me, 'Come at 10 a.m..' I was 18. Any 18-year-old wants to sleep and play video games. I was there at 8."

"He was like, 'What are you doing here?' I'm like, 'Coach, you told me come at 10 a.m. I'm here at 8. I want this.'"

Jalen Rose @JalenRose



talks about watching his story in “RISE” and what it’s like as an underdog



linktr.ee/jalenrose When people doubt you, prove them wrong. @Giannis_An34 talks about watching his story in “RISE” and what it’s like as an underdog #RenaissanceMan When people doubt you, prove them wrong. 💯 @Giannis_An34 talks about watching his story in “RISE” and what it’s like as an underdog #RenaissanceMan linktr.ee/jalenrose https://t.co/7Mzm0RGJSd

Warriors lose three more key role players to free agency

The Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA champions.

The 2022 NBA champions Golden State Warriors continued to lose key players on Day 2 of free agency. The Warriors have already lost Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers and Juan Toscano-Anderson to the LA Lakers on the first day. On Friday, three more players departed the champions.

Otto Porter Jr. declined Golden State's one-year minimum salary offer to sign a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns made their first move of the offseason by signing Damion Lee to a one-year deal. Lee spent four seasons with the Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent guard Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, source tells ESPN. Free agent guard Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, source tells ESPN.

Nemanja Bjelica, on the other hand, is bolting to Europe. According to Johnny Askounis and Aris Barkas of Eurohoops, Bjelica is signing a two-year, $4 million deal with Fenerbahce in Turkey. He spent two seasons with Fenerbahce from 2013-2015. He became Euroleague MVP while with the Turkish powerhouse.

Kings acquire Kevin Huerter from Hawks

Kevin Huerter was traded by the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks continued to overhaul their roster this offseason. A day after officially acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, the Hawks have made another trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta traded Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN.

The Kings sent forwards Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless plus a future first round pick to the Hawks. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic noted that the pick is the Kings' 2024 first rounder. It's lottery protected, which would become a top-12 in 2025 and top-10 protected in 2026 if it has not conveyed. It could also turn into two second round picks in 2027.

Huerter provides the Kings with shooting from beyond the arc, a nice addition around Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Meanwhile, the Hawks continued to improve their perimeter defense. Holiday and Harkless are better defenders than Huerter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far