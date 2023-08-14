Natasha Rodriguez, the daughter of former MLB All-Star and New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez, could be taking her talents to Broadway soon. At least, she should according to a couple of her most ardent supporters.

The daughter of the MLB legend took to Instagram to show off her performance of "Show Off", the hit song from The Drowsy Chaperone. It's been a hit play and the song was a big success, too.

Rodriguez took to social media to share her singing and performing abilities, and the fans were impressed.

Fans loved Rodriguez's rendition of Show Off on Instagram

She may be young, but the future is incredibly bright for Natasha Rodriguez. She likely isn't destined for the MLB like her father, but she can rest assured knowing his talent was passed down to her in a different way.

Alex Rodriguez has one condition for Natasha Rodriguez's studies

Natasha Rodriguez is going to study musical theater in college, which makes sense based off of her recent Instagram post. Per US magazine, Alex had one key stipulation for her doing this:

“My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college and I’m always saying, like, ‘You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you’re taking your business classes at Michigan; they have a great business school/' And that was [the] deal.”

He continued, reflecting on her growth:

“I can’t believe it. I’m gonna drop her off in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, and I’m both incredibly proud of Natasha but also incredibly sad that my first baby is leaving us,” Rodriguez said on Friday, while promoting his partnership with OraPharma. “And you know, for us dads, they’re always our babies — even if they’re 30 years old.”

It's clear that Natasha Rodriguez is destined for greatness.