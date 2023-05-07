Tampa Bay Rays are must-watch television at the moment. The team is off to a historic start and are one of the most offensively and defensively sound teams we have seen in years.

Despite competing in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball, Tampa Bay has cruised to a MLB-best 27-7 record. Not only do the Rays have the best record, they lead the league in several key categories. The team ranks first in home runs (69), runs (217), batting average (.277), OPS (.872), ERA (2.90) and home runs allowed (21)

It will be difficult for the Rays to maintain this extraordinary pace throughout the season. Many experts, however, believe this team will go on to break the franchise record win total of 100 wins (2021). According to a recent article in the New York Post by Joel Sherman, one National League executive claims the Rays are on track to go well over 100 wins.

"They legitimately could win 115 games."

Sherman went on to state that the Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton referred to the Rays as "by far the best team in baseball."

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 ICYMI nypost.com/2023/05/06/tam… The Rays are about to play seven straight games in NY. That should give a better idea of the Yankees, Mets and Tampa Bay vs history. ICYMI nypost.com/2023/05/06/tam… The Rays are about to play seven straight games in NY. That should give a better idea of the Yankees, Mets and Tampa Bay vs history.

The Chicago Cubs won 116 games in 1906, an incredible feat considering they only played 152 games that season. The Seattle Mariners hold the record for the most wins in a 162-game season with an almost unfathomable 116-46 record in 2001. The Tampa Bay Rays are currently on pace to win 128 games (that is rounding down).

Shane McClanahan and Randy Arozarena have been exceptional for the Tampa Bay Rays this season

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field

The Rays' dream run has been a team effort but two players have stood out during their strong start.

Randy Arozarena is proving that his performances at the 2023 World Baseball Classic were no fluke as he continues to dominate at the plate. He has a .325 batting average and an incredible .999 OPS after 32 games. He leads the roster in both home runs (nine, tied with Yandy Diaz) and RBIs (30).

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Just Randy casually sending the rays a souvenir on their day. Just Randy casually sending the rays a souvenir on their day. https://t.co/JZ6by58rEy

A lot was expected from Shane McClanahan after a strong 2022 season and he is exceeding all of those expectations. He is off to an incredible 6-0 start and has a stingy 2.03 ERA. The 26-year-old is one of the early favorites for the American League Cy Young Award.

After the start they have had, if the Tampa Bay Rays fail to get to 100 wins, it would be a disappointment. It is hard to find any flaws in this team at the moment. If they are able to keep up this momentum, we could see the MLB single-season win record broken this year.

