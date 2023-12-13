Unless you have been away, Shohei Ohtani's massive free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been the talk of social media. The two-time American League MVP shook the sports world by reaching a ten-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, the richest in North American sports history.

Expand Tweet

"The @Dodgers hype video for Shohei Ohtani" - @BRWalkoff

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Shohei Ohtani's free agency may have delayed the pending contracts of several high-profile players, it's clear that taking his time to make a decision was worth it.

That being said, there are a number of fans and media members who were not only shocked by the amount of money that Ohtani was able to secure, but some were not pleased. One of those is former NBA champion Kevin Garnett, who questioned why American athletes struggle to secure contracts on the scale of many foreign superstars.

“How come all foreigners come over here n get a Crazy Bag.. but Americans can't even come close tooo some of these numbers… n pls don’t say ishhh about 330.. it’s not 700 .. or 1.5 billi.. just saying.” - Kevin Garnett's Instagram Story

The NBA Hall of Famer then posed the question to his followers about whether American players can move to foreign countries and demand that sort of contract. He made sure to clarify that he was not shooting down or hating on any of the foreign players' massive contracts in North America.

Shohei Ohtani's free agent contract destroyed the previous record signing

Although the Boston Celtics legend is correct in saying that Ohtani's contract is something that no American athlete has touched, when it comes to the MLB, no other foreign athlete has come even close either.

Expand Tweet

"Largest contracts signed by MLB free agents: #1 - Shohei Ohtani ----> $700,000,000 #2 -Aaron Judge ----> $360,000,000 #3 - Bryce Harper ----> $330,000,000 Shohei's is larger than Judge's and Harper's combined. That's totally insane." - @CodifyBaseball

Prior to Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge set the record for the richest free agent contract in MLB history. Before him was Bryce Harper when he moved from the Washington Nationals to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ohtani's astronomical contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers is valued higher than both Harper's and Judge's combined. Will this contract be a new trend around sports and will Garnett get his hope that it is dished out to an American athlete?

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.