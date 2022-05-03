"Time to see the boys tonight" - NBA Star Donovan Mitchell tweets his support for New York Mets as they dominate the league

The New York Mets popularity continues to spread after their hot start start to the 2022 season. They're a stellar 16-7, putting them comfortably atop the National League East division. Their lineup boasts electric stars like pitchers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, as well as infielders like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Jacob deGrom hasn't even pitched yet, and they've still had the MLB's best rotation.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell has revealed his support for the club. The Utah Jazz three-time All-Star hails from Elmsford, New York, just an hour north of Mets' home stadium, Citi Field. Although Mitchell lives closer to the Bronx, which is where the New York Yankees play, he's clearly more of a southside guy. Here's what he said on Twitter.

Donovan Mitchell tweets his support for New York Mets

Apparently, Donovan Mitchell is a big New York Mets fan.

Mitchell kept things short and sweet.

"Time to see the boys tonight @Mets" - @ Donovan Mitchell

The Mets are coming off a series victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at home. The squad put together a combined no-hitter on Friday, which is no easy feat against the hard-hitting Phillies. Tylor Megill, who's been a surprise this year, pitched five innings before the bullpen picked things up and recorded seven more strikeouts. New York Mets star Max Scherzer took the mound on Sunday and pitched his worst start yet: six innings, nine strikeouts, five hits, and four earned runs. The Mets still came away with the win 10-6. When the pitching staff can't get the job done, the offense does.

New York sports fans immediately reacted with love for Donovan Mitchell. These two Twitter users implored the three-time All-Star to join the New York Knicks this offseason.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @spidadmitchell @Mets Come to MSG and make a legacy of yourself @spidadmitchell @Mets Come to MSG and make a legacy of yourself

"Come to MSG and make a legacy of yourself" - @ kap

And is this one jumping to conclusions? We'll let you be the judge, but we think Mitchell looks great in a Knicks uniform.

"@spidadmitchell and @Mets" - @ chance b.

While Knicks fans may be focused on Mitchell's offseason decisions, the All-Star himself is just focused on the New York Mets tonight. They're hosting the World Series-defending Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is back, making tonight's game a must-watch as these clubs meet for the first time this season.

