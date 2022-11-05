Zack Wheeler will be assigned the tough task of getting the Philadelphia Phillies to game seven of the 2022 World Series. After a sensational turnaround to their season, the Phillies are at risk of elimination against the Houston Astros. Game six will be played in front of a hostile crowd at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday night.

The Phillies have had a long and grueling road through the MLB Playoffs. They have faced strong opponents in the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. With every game now a must-win for Philadelphia, Zack Wheeler will need to bring his A-game. MLB insider Bob Nightengale announced the news that Wheeler is set to start Game six.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Zack Wheeler, bothered my arm fatigue, was fine in his bullpen session on Thursday and will still start in Game 6 but #Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Ranger Suarez will be available in relief, pitching Aaron Nola if there's a Game 7.

Phillies fans shared their concerns and doubts about how manager Rob Thomson is laying out the pitchers and bullpen for the critical two games. Some would prefer Ranger Suarez, who has been excellent during these playoffs, to start game seven.

Of the three pitchers, Wheeler was the most consistent performer during the regular season. He led all Phillies starting pitchers in wins and ERA during the year with a 12-7 record and a 2.82 ERA.

Wheeler was a staple with the New York Mets but this is the first postseason of his eight-year career in the MLB. He is currently 1-2 with a 2.67 ERA after 30.1 innings. His sole postseason win came against the San Diego Padres, where he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Overall, the Phillies have played a league-high 16 postseason games. During that time, their pitching rotation has been worked to the bone.

The Philadephia Phillies will start veteran pitcher Zack Wheeler in a must-win Game 6 in Houston

Zack Wheeler walks to the dugout prior to game five of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park

Zack Wheeler will have the weight of the world on his shoulders. He will need to fight off fatigue and maintain his concentration against an efficient and powerful hitting lineup. If he struggles in game six, it appears Thomson will turn to Suarez early in the game. Aaron Nola would then be expected to pitch in game seven.

Fans have reason to be concerned about the Phillies pitching options. Their team has relied heavily on their offense during this deep playoff run. The pitching staff as a whole have a 3.17 ERA and have conceded 16 home runs in 16 games.

With the season on the line, there is no room for error. Zack Wheeler needs a big night if the Phillies have any chance of winning their first World Series since 2008.

