"Need to learn a little lesson" - Ex-Marlins president rebukes Angel Reese, Nneka Ogwumike's vocal stance in WNBA collective bargaining talks

David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins, isn't impressed by the WNBA players' negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA),set to expire on October 31. The players' union, the WNBPA, had opted out of the contract last October.

Ad

The current CBA, was to run until October 2027 before the WNBPA used the opt-out clause. WNBA players earn less than 10% of the revenue generated, while their NBA counterparts earn more than half.

The players have had talks with the league, but they don't seem satisfied and have publicly expressed their displeasure. The former Marlins president doesn't seem to be a fan of the players' behaviour. He aired his thoughts on Sunday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"WNBA president is Nneka Ogwumike," Samson said (From 5:38). "And Nneka Ogwumike said, 'We see the growth of the league, and as it stands, the current salary system is not really paying us what we're owed.'"

"You got it wrong. You could have said it’s not paying us what we’re worth and you would have had a better audience, a more receptive audience," he added.

Ad

Ad

Samson believes that the players' union is misrepresenting the WNBA's economic reality, which is leading to confusion, frustration and potential labor disruption.

"You don’t want Angel Reese out there saying, 'Hey, these negotiations are disrespectful,'" Samson said. "You can’t have this many players talking. Phoenix Mercury had a player come out and say the current CBA offer is a slap in the face.

Ad

"New York Liberty had a player come out and say, 'Hey, we’re not going to settle for the minimum.' So many talkers. They need to learn a little lesson here."

The former Marlins president believes the WNBA players should negotiate behind closed doors. They should have one spokesperson so that people can concentrate on what is said instead of scattered voices.

Ad

Samson was the Marlins' president of baseball operations from 2002 until September 2017. Before that, he was the executive vice president with the now-defunct Montreal Expos from 1999 to 2002.

Ex-Marlins President criticizes WNBA players' bold move at All-Star game

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game concluded with Team Napheesa Collier defeating Team Caitlin Clark. However, the biggest story was the players' protest.

Before the game, the All-Star players wore t-shirts that read, 'Pay us what you owe us.' David Samson is against this message.

Ad

"The t-shirt 'pay us what you owe us' would somehow imply that there is something that the WNBA owners and the WNBA personnel, Adam Silver, Cathy [Engelbert], the NBA owners, that somehow they were doing something wrong. They underpaid them," Samson said (From 2:12).

"Now, you may think you're underpaid as an employee, but then your shirt would say 'pay us what we're worth.' That’d be better than pay us what you owe us," he added.

Samson pointed out that the league has historically lost money. As such, claims that players are owed more, primarily based on expansion valuations or TV deals, ignore the financial reality. Expansion fees or team valuations don’t mean the league is suddenly flush with cash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More