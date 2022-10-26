The Boston Red Sox are committed to bringing back their slugging third baseman, Rafael Devers. It has been reported that they are in serious talks with the infielder after he rejected Boston's previous offer before the 2022 season started. His contract is set to expire after the 2023 season, and the team wants to get a deal done before the pressure is on.

It is being reported that Boston has nearly doubled their offer in hopes of keeping Devers. Losing Rafael Devers after next season would be a huge loss to a Boston team that mightily underperformed this year.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Yancen Pujols @YancenPujols Sources: The Red Sox are moving to secure Rafael Devers long-term. The ongoing talks with Devers camp are being led by a senior club executive who is currently in the Dominican Republic. Their goal is to sign Devers, who turns 26 today, to an extension for at least 7 seasons. Sources: The Red Sox are moving to secure Rafael Devers long-term. The ongoing talks with Devers camp are being led by a senior club executive who is currently in the Dominican Republic. Their goal is to sign Devers, who turns 26 today, to an extension for at least 7 seasons. Can confirm. The Red Sox's offer is expected to nearly double the initial offer we reported on April 6, which was rejected by Rafael Devers. As reported by @YancenPujols , there's talk of a contract extension of at least 7 guaranteed years. twitter.com/YancenPujols/s… Can confirm. The Red Sox's offer is expected to nearly double the initial offer we reported on April 6, which was rejected by Rafael Devers. As reported by @YancenPujols, there's talk of a contract extension of at least 7 guaranteed years. twitter.com/YancenPujols/s…

Boston Red Sox fans are thrilled to hear that their team is committed to bringing back Devers. He's coming off of a monster year at the plate. He finished the regular season with the 17th best batting average and he ranked ninth in OPS.

He was one of the bright spots for a struggling Boston Red Sox team. They finished the regular season with a 78-84 record, which placed them last in the AL East. Fans don't want to think about how bad the team would be without Devers.

"Needs a life time contract asap," one fan said.

"Give him a blank check, he gets whatever he wants. Make it happen Chaim. And then go get Xander before another team even offers," said another.

Notaskell @notaskell @YancenPujols @redsoxstats Give him a blank check, he gets whatever he wants. Make it happen Chaim. And then go get Xander before another team even offers @YancenPujols @redsoxstats Give him a blank check, he gets whatever he wants. Make it happen Chaim. And then go get Xander before another team even offers

Jack Sinclair @jack_sinclair10 @YancenPujols You have a typo. Pretty sure it’s supposed to be 70 years and 3 billion dollars. Source: my heart @YancenPujols You have a typo. Pretty sure it’s supposed to be 70 years and 3 billion dollars. Source: my heart

Bill Leach @BillLeach15 @YancenPujols That’s great but I hope they’re talking to Bogaerts too. Losing him would be devastating. @YancenPujols That’s great but I hope they’re talking to Bogaerts too. Losing him would be devastating.

Rick needs coffee badly @Whispers_Doom @YancenPujols If they were to let Bogaerts walk without extending Devers, it would be a PR disaster. @YancenPujols If they were to let Bogaerts walk without extending Devers, it would be a PR disaster.

LilLeaguersLooking4NewSponsor @MayorLilLeague @YancenPujols Seems like a significant bargain. Judge is looking for a 10 year deal and Devers will settle on 7 when he's 5 years younger? @YancenPujols Seems like a significant bargain. Judge is looking for a 10 year deal and Devers will settle on 7 when he's 5 years younger?

Fans are ready for the team to get the deal done. They want to get Devers as soon as possible so the team has the best chance to re-sign Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts is set to become a free agent this offseason. They want the team to stop messing around and sign both players.

The Boston Red Sox will look to regroup in 2023

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox don't want to get used to being at the bottom of the barrel in the AL East. They're used to a high level of success. The team is meant to rival the New York Yankees for the division.

Boston will have to step it up next season because their division isn't getting any easier. The Blue Jays and Rays have been postseason contenders the last few years and now the Orioles are on the rise. All of these teams have a great young group of players that are only gaining experience.

The Red Sox need to be competitive next season or they may get lost in the dust in their division.

