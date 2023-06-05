Nestor Cortes injury update: Health status and expected recovery time period for Yankees pitcher

Nestor Cortes is the latest member of the Yankees squad to probably head to the IL list, as he has been suffering from a shoulder issue.

The extent of the injury will only be determined after Nestor Cortes undergoes an MRI in New York on Monday. Regarding his situation, he stated:

"I'm not really concerned. It's just a lot of soreness. I haven't been able to bounce back like I want to between starts. Hopefully, everything comes back clean [Monday] in the MRI and we can just get ahead of it and get better." (via Nypost.com)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He further stated that he has not experienced anything like this in the past and hopes it's more of a shoulder inflammation. However, he's also waiting for the MRI images to fully understand what happened to him.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts https://t.co/Br7CfgggPR

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, however, sounded optimistic regarding Cortes' injury. He stated:

"That’s our sense now, but again, we haven’t had tests. That’s the trainers’ sense, that this is probably not [surgery]. But then again, we’re speculating there." (via MLB.com)

Shoulder injuries take time to heal, depending on their severity. In the case of mild injuries, it takes about four to six weeks to heal completely. However, serious injuries may take more time.

In Nestor Cortes' situation, his return to the team will only depend after he gets the MRI done on Monday. It seems that it might result in him missing out on more than one or two starts.

Nestor Cortes' MLB career

Nestor Cortes in New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners game

Nestor Cortes is a veteran baseball player. He has played for a variety of teams. He made his big league debut with the New York Yankees and is currently in his third stint with the team.

He then went on to play for other teams, like the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners. Cortes is known for his 91-mph four-seam fastball. Apart from this, he also employs cutters, sliders, changeups, and curveballs in his pitching style. He became an All-Star in 2022.

Cortes' shoulder injury would cause a problem for the Yankees. They need to come up with a solution as quickly as possible. The Yankees are hoping that his shoulder injury is not serious and that he can fully recover and return to the team soon.

Poll : 0 votes