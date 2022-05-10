"Nestor Cortes pitches like he got s**t to do later and can't be bothered" "I would much rather have Nestor over deGrom this season" - New York Yankees fans react on Twitter to Nestor Cortes nearly throwing a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers

Nestor Cortes Jr. is the most popular man in New York right now. The New York Yankees starting pitcher threw a no-hitter through seven innings during Monday afternoon's game against the Texas Rangers. He walked four batters, but ended up allowing just one hit over 7.1 innings. He also struck out 11 Rangers batters.

Yes, Nestor Cortes Jr. dominated the game in style. Nobody appreciated his performance more than zealous New York Yankees fans on Twitter, who jumped on the platform immediately after the game to share their thoughts. Here are some of their best reactions.

New York Yankees fans react on Twitter to Nestor Cortes nearly throwing a no-hitter

New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes loves the media as much as it loves him.

No MLB fan needs to be told that Yankees fans are vocal. They're proud of their team and will argue with opposing fans all day about why their squad is superior. When a player earns their respect the way Nestor Cortes did this afternoon, they shout from the rooftops — or from their Twitter accounts.

After Cortes dazzled in the Bronx, one Yankees fan wrote that he was better than the squad's ace, Gerrit Cole. Quite the statement, but statistics from this season back it up. Cole has a 2.67 ERA. Cortes's is 1.82.

ً @RJBarrettt Nestor Cortes is better than Gerrit Cole



Imagine thinking this 3 years ago Nestor Cortes is better than Gerrit ColeImagine thinking this 3 years ago

"Nestor Cortes is better than Gerrit Cole. Imagine thinking this 3 years ago" - @ RJBarrettt

Still, Cortes has some way to go before he's on Cole's level. Another fan took things a step further and compared Cortes to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Considering deGrom has been sidelined since March, Cortes has been more productive than the four-time All-Star.

anthony liotta @AnthonyyLiotta @TalkinYanks I would much rather have nestor over degrom this season @TalkinYanks I would much rather have nestor over degrom this season

"I would much rather have nestor over degrom this season" - @ anthony liotta

This user simply made an observation of Cortes's laid-back pitching style. He's always having fun in the dugout and on the mound. Fans love it.

TikoDeBrohaas @boogiedownpapi Nestor Cortes pitches like he got shit to do later and can't be bothered with all this baseball shit Nestor Cortes pitches like he got shit to do later and can't be bothered with all this baseball shit

"Nestor Cortes pitches like he got shit to do later and can't be bothered with all this baseball shit" - @ TikoDeBrohaas

Another user noted that Cortes just achieved an impressive statistical feat: He's posted the lowest American League ERA over the past year.

YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse



(Stat from Nestor Cortes has the lowest ERA (2.68) in the AL since 5/30/21.(Stat from @YESNetwork Nestor Cortes has the lowest ERA (2.68) in the AL since 5/30/21.(Stat from @YESNetwork)

"Cortes has the lowest ERA (2.68) in the AL since 5/30/21. (Stat from @YESNetwork)" - @ YankeesMuse

Cortes is up against some stiff competition. That ERA is putting him into a whole new category of elite pitchers, and his strikeout capabilites are among the best in the entire league. He posted 11 in today's game and scattered the strikes all over the zone. This user posted a graph depicting the strike-three swings and calls that Cortes generated today.

"Nestor Cortes' 11 K's today .. this is art." - @ Andrew Simon

Another New York Yankees fan cropped an image of Cortes's face onto another depicting a statue holding up a massive rock. They cropped a Yankees logo on top of the rock. The result? Nestor Cortes singlehandedly carrying the Yankees team.

"Replying to @Yankees and @Cortes_1210" - @ FBI

Another Twitter user had a brilliant idea. The Yankees management has a policy against its players having facial hair, except for mustaches. That's how Cortes is able to rock his lip hair. This Yankees fan thinks that all of Cortes' teammates should grow mustaches in honor of his amazing performance. That would be a sight to behold.

"Since the #Yankees don’t allow facial hair minus the stache… in honor of #NestorCortes they all should grow one out. That’d be a look" - @ On The Bump

This user gave us some perfect words to conclude with. Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward called Yankee Stadium a "little league ballpark" after last night's game. Courtesy of Cortes, his team couldn't even score one run in the "little league" park today.

Tony C. Oliveira @TonyCOliveira01 @Yankees



Maybe they need to play in a salad bowl… actually, I doubt they would do any better. @Cortes_1210 Rangers called Yankee stadium a little league ball park, yet, they couldn’t sweep the Yankees in the little league field.Maybe they need to play in a salad bowl… actually, I doubt they would do any better. @Yankees @Cortes_1210 Rangers called Yankee stadium a little league ball park, yet, they couldn’t sweep the Yankees in the little league field. Maybe they need to play in a salad bowl… actually, I doubt they would do any better.

"Rangers called Yankee stadium a little league ball park, yet, they couldn’t sweep the Yankees in the little league field. Maybe they need to play in a salad bowl… actually, I doubt they would do any better." - @ Tony C. Oliveira

That's going to be a tough pill for Chris Woodward to swallow. Expect Yankees fans to Tweet it all week.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt