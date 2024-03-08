"Never too early to fire Cashman" - Yankees fans in flames as team's losing spree continues amid pitching woes

Big things are expected from the New York Yankees in 2024. After a supposedly good offseason, fans are expecting this to be the year when the Yankees end their World Series drought since 2009. However, their recent skid in Spring Training games has left the fans bewildered.

The Yankees are now 1-5 in their last six Spring games. Their only win during this span came against the Miami Marlins (8-4). Their five losses have come against the Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.

Moreover, in their 5-11 loss against Detroit, their pitching woes got highlighted. Their pitchers allowed two big innings, leading to a disastrous loss. They allowed three runs in the second and four in the seventh inning.

Fans took to X(formerly Twitter) to make call out the organisation's front office.

"I know it is early - but in my opinion it is never too early to fire Cashman," one fan said.

"It's over," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Yankees finding depth options amid tough stretch

Amid the recent skid for the Yankees, they may have found their No. 2 catcher going into the season. Apart from the team's primary catcher, Jose Trevino, the Yankees have two lefty sluggers, Austin Wells and Ben Rortvedt, as backup options behind the plate.

Austin Wells is making a strong case for himself this spring training. He went 2-3 with a two-run double and a home run in the team's 5-11 loss to the Tigers. Wells struggled in the first six games, going only 2-13 but has done well since then, pulling his average to .250.

In 2023, Wells batted with 17 home runs and 72 RBI in 96 minor-league games, including 58 in Double-A, 19 in Triple-A and five rehab games in Low A. For the Yankees, he batted .229 in 19 games, 18 of which he started. He also hit four home runs, drove in 13 runs and had a solid.742 OPS.

On the other hand, Rortvedt is hitting .300 in 10 plate appearances this spring. However, he hasn't fared well in the majors, hitting only .146 across 71 games.

