"Never ends for this team" "They're made of cardboard" - New York Mets fans distraught as Bradon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil both suffer injuries in loss to Milwaukee Brewers

The New York Mets are dropping like flies in Milwaukee today. In their 6-0 shutout loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil suffered injuries. Nimmo had to leave the game while McNeil was shaken up, but played through the pain. The injuries leave the Mets, who are already without their outfielder Starling Marte, much more short-handed.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Not what the Mets needed: Brandon Nimmo is departing today's game due to apparent injury. He's walking gingerly off the field alongside trainer Joe Golia. Not what the Mets needed: Brandon Nimmo is departing today's game due to apparent injury. He's walking gingerly off the field alongside trainer Joe Golia.

Brandom Nimmo left today's game in the first inning after he had to pull off a shallow fly ball caught by Jeff McNeil. Nimmo immediately grabbed his left leg and had the team trainer come out to look at him. He would depart in the first inning with left-quad tightness.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Jeff McNeil appeared to suffer some sort of physical issue in left field earlier, and he did not run hard down the line on his fifth-inning groundout. He was on a knee in left until just before the first pitch was thrown in the bottom of the fifth.



A situation worth watching... Jeff McNeil appeared to suffer some sort of physical issue in left field earlier, and he did not run hard down the line on his fifth-inning groundout. He was on a knee in left until just before the first pitch was thrown in the bottom of the fifth.A situation worth watching...

McNeil appeared to initially injure himself diving for the ball in the outfield where his knee slammed into the turf and left a divot. He stayed in the game and played tough despite how his body was feeling. He tried to rob a home run in what ended up being an awkward landing later in the game.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo McNeil is taking a physical beating out there today. McNeil is taking a physical beating out there today. https://t.co/xJj4oHGBpo

McNeil stayed in the game after the scary landing. There's no denying the fight he has in him to stay in the game and try to help his team. This is the type of player fans love on their teams.

The New York Mets are facing all of these injuries at a terrible point in their season. They are already without their outfielder Starling Marte, who went on the IL in early September after getting hit by a pitch on the finger. New York fans can't help but think they've encountered an injury bug.

TheSheaKitten @SheaKitten @AnthonyDiComo Mets outfield jas some serious issues now. Marte can't get back fast enough. @AnthonyDiComo Mets outfield jas some serious issues now. Marte can't get back fast enough.

News around both injuries is scarce as both players are being evaluated by the team's medical staff. Fans are hopeful that both injuries are minor and they just need a couple of days of rest.

Nick O’Brien @NickOB6103 @AnthonyDiComo Hopefully just precautionary, let him rest today and with the off day tm @AnthonyDiComo Hopefully just precautionary, let him rest today and with the off day tm

The New York Mets have an opportunity to rest guys before their most important series of the year

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

The New York Mets can afford to let these guys rest as they start a series against the struggling Oakland Athletics. They have already clinched a playoff position, but are still fighting for first place in the NL East. With a 95-56 record, they hold a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the division.

The New York Mets need to take advantage of their next two series against the Athletics and the Miami Marlins. Every game is a must-win to keep ahead of the Braves. With the Mets and Braves playing one final series at the end of September, this series will likely decide who wins the NL East.

