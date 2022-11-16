Anthony Rizzo is staying in New York. The three-time All-Star and the New York Yankees agreed to a multi-year deal. There were reports that the Houston Astros were highly interested in Rizzo. They were going to make the slugger their top priority in free agency.

The Yankees did what they needed to do to sign Rizzo. Letting him walk in free agency would have been a huge blow for the team. Coming off of a 32-home run season, he was a big part of the team's offense.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal, source tells @TheAthletic Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal, source tells @TheAthletic.

It is a two-year, $40 million deal. There is a $17 million club option that brings the potential to three years. This was a big signing for the Yankees.

Fans couldn't be happier with the signing. They were starting to get nervous that the team was going to lose Rizzo and Aaron Judge. Now, they think this is the first step in bringing back Judge.

"I've never been so happy to see a player signing with the Yankees," one fan cheered.

"Thank you JESUS!! Anthony Rizzo BELONGS in pinstripes!!! LFG," responded another.

Anthony Rizzo is loved in New York. He came out and performed in the postseason, hitting two home runs and eight RBIs. In the regular season, he tied his career-best with 32 home runs. Fans are hoping he can keep up his offensive firepower for 2023.

Anthony Rizzo would have been a top target for many teams this offseason

Baltimore Orioles v Ny Yankees

With Rizzo now gone, there are still solid options at first base in free agency. Players like Josh Bell, Jose Abreu, and Trey Mancini remain among the teamless players.

Many teams may now shift their focus to Jose Abreu. The longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman is a free agent after nine seasons in Chicago. He's coming off of a down year, but he has nothing but power at the plate.

Josh Bell is another great option for teams at first base. He came to the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade. He's a solid hitter with a solid glove that many teams can benefit from.

Trey Mancini rounds out the rest of the top first-base free agents. Along with playing first base, he has experience playing the outfield, unlike other first-base free agents. His versatility could give him more attention from teams.

Given how many star-free agents are available, 2023 should be a great year for the league.

Poll : 0 votes