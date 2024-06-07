“Never heard of him”; “Is he celebrating on a beach in the Caribbean?”: MLB fans react to the Angles wishing Anthony Rendon on birthday

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been subject to criticism due to his non-availability and lack of enthusiasm for the game. After he won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, the Angels signed Rendon to a seven year, $245 million deal in hopes of bringing home a World Series by pairing him up with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

However, much to their surprise, injuries have kept him mostly on the sidelines, with Rendon never eclipsing the 58-game mark in his past four seasons. That trend is only going to continue, as he has been out since April 20 due to a torn left hamstring. That has left many fans upset, as they see Rendon's contract as burdensome for the club.

On Thursday, the Angels wished Rendon a happy 34th birthday, but it soon became an opportunity for fans to take a dig at the deal they signed in 2019.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"His Angels legacy is obvious: chewed up 1/4 Billion $$ of our cap, produced almost nothing. That said, I'm sure he'd rather it went differently also," one fan posted.

"Never heard of him," one fan commented.

"Is he celebrating on a beach in the Caribbean?" another took a sarcastic jibe.

The barrage only continued from fans:

"He’s had more birthdays than games played for the Angels," another added.

"He stealing money. Angels should take him to court," one posted.

"Yall are getting scammed by the man idk if yall should be wishing him happy birthday," another quipped.

Anthony Rendon will resume baseball activities this week; per report, recovery is in right direction

MLB: Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon at Cincinnati Reds

Rendon, who was initially placed on 15-day injured list, was transferred to 60-day injured list for recovery. However, as per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, he will soon see some action on the field this week.

This should be Rendon's first step in recovery, as the former World Series champion will seek some time in rehab assignments before being called up-top. A post-All-Star week return is the expectation.

Anthony Rendon has only played 19 games this season, hitting .267, including 20 hits and three RBIs. The Angels are last in the AL West with a 24-38 record and are not expected to make the postseason this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback