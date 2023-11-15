In his debut press conference, recently appointed Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington boldly declared his intentions to secure the AL West. As per Sam Blum of The Athletic, when discussing the franchise's upcoming goals, Washington said:

"Our whole focus is going to be to run the [AL] West down. And you can take that to the bank and deposit."

Washington is no stranger to big-league management. During his time as manager of the Texas Rangers, he led the team to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. The experienced leader has signed a two-year deal with the Angels.

The familiarity between Ron Washington and Angels General Manager Perry Minasian could prove crucial for the team's bid for success. Having worked in the Braves organization together, Minasian and Washington already share an understanding.

With a wealth of experience, Ron Washington assumes the helm of an Angels team that has historically fallen short of expectations despite a substantial payroll. Nonetheless, his determination to alter the team's trajectory is evident from his statements in the press.

Angels manager Ron Washington sets ambitious goals despite facing challenges

Ron Washington has assumed the managerial reins during a challenging period for the Angels. He must reinvent a team that, despite the presence of stars like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, has struggled to emerge as a postseason contender.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency this offseason intensifies the challenge. Ohtani has declined the Angels' one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer, announcing his decision to leave the franchise. It will be nearly impossible to find a successor for the two-way phenom.

Despite these obstacles, there are some small positives. Star slugger Mike Trout is steadfastly committed to the Angels for the upcoming season, providing a foundation for Washington to build the team around.

Washington's bold statement has given hope to Angels fans, but it remains to be seen if he can truly deliver on his promises.