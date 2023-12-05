New Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington spoke to reporters on Monday but refused to comment on Japanese star Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star has been in the midst of a transfer saga that promises to end with the signing of the biggest contract ever seen in baseball, grabbing headlines for several weeks as a result. However, the new Angels manager kept his cards close to his chest and refused to give any update on the situation with Ohtani as the player looks to make one of the biggest decisions of his career.

Ron Washington is a former MLB player with a successful major league career in the 70s and 80s, having played for several teams as an infielder. Following his retirement as a player in 1989, he remained involved in the league and went on to become the coach of the Oakland Athletics in 1996. Since then, Washington has gone on to become the manager of the Texas Rangers for eight years before taking up the role with the Angels last month.

The Angels have a tricky winter in store as they and the rest of the league await Ohtani's decision. Having not traded him while the player refused to sign an extension, they have made their position clear on wanting to re-sign him if at all possible. However, there have been no solid updates on the player's decision yet, and Washington has decided to keep himself out of the conversation, saying (via Clutch Points):

“I don’t have much to say about that yet because I don’t want to let anything out of the bag.”

Ron Washington opens up about his time with the Atlanta Braves

Former Atlanta Braves infield coach Ron Washington has embarked on a new challenge as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels but looks back fondly at his time in Atlanta.

While renowned in the MLB for his daily defensive work with infielders, Washington was recently asked about his former second baseman Ozzie Albies, and the 71-year-old replied (via Sports Illustrated) that while a part of him will always remain with the Braves, "the umbilical cord has been cut."

"I'm gone, but the winner in those guys is still there. That's why you teach, and that's why you help people to be self-sufficient, and you never stop teaching them so they can be self-sufficient. But the umbilical cord has been cut."

