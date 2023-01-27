Dana Brown is the new general manager of the Houston Astros. The club announced the hiring early Thursday. Brown recently served as the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves.

Brown replaces James Click, who left the organization shortly after their World Series victory in November. Click was offered a one-year extension, which he declined.

"We want to get greedy about winning," Brown said.

Brown is looking to pick up where Click left off and keep this train rolling. He's excited about the future of this ball club, and why shouldn't he be? They're the favorites to win the 2023 World Series right now.

Brown spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He's known for his stellar 2019 draft. That year, they selected Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom and Shea Langeliers. Harris and Grissom were major contributors to the team last season, and Langeliers was a key piece in the trade for Matt Olson.

He's brought a ton of success to the Braves organization, and he's looking to do the same in Houston. He doesn't just want to win, he wants to build a dynasty. Brown wants to bring as much success to the Houston Astros organization as he can.

Dana Brown believes the Houston Astros have enough talent to repeat

World Series, Game 5: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Houston hasn't had the busiest of offseasons, but they've had an efficient one. Their biggest addition was signing longtime Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu in the winter. The team had a hole at first base, so the addition of Abreu couldn't have been better. He's one of the most consistent in the league.

Abreu is a lifetime .292 hitter. He had a slow start to the year last season but still managed a .304 batting average. Now that he's getting out of the cold in Chicago, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a career year from the 35-year-old.

The Astros took a hit when they lost Justin Verlander in free agency. Verlander is coming off a Cy Young year, but the team feels good about what they have. They're especially excited to get a full season from their No. 1 prospect Hunter Brown.

Dana Brown and the Houston Astros are ready to get the 2023 season underway. They'll be a fun team to watch this upcoming season.

