New parents Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi Rojas bring their baby daughter Renata home for the first time

While Francisco Alvarez may not be having his way at the plate, he has reason to celebrate off the field. That's because his newborn daughter and mother, Nahomi Rojas, went home from the hospital for the first time. The duo welcomed their daughter on June 12.
On Wednesday, Alvarez's wife, Nahomi, shared a touching social media post revealing they brought their newborn daughter, Renata, home for the first time.
"The day we came home 💗🌸✨😢 We love you Renata," Nahomi captioned the photo.
In the photo, Nahomi, who was in soft pink pajamas, is seen cradling baby Renata while sitting on a bed adorned with plush pink gifts and balloons.
There is a signature orange Louis Vuitton box and a sea of baby gifts in the background.
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi had to endure 38+ hours labor
Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi's path to becoming parents for the first time was met with obstacles. After giving birth to their daughter, Nahomi shared the update on social media that she endured 38+ hours of labor.
The couple had a special message for the newborn as Nahomi wrote:
"Renata, after +38 hours in labor, you finally came to fill us with an unexplainable love! You are more than we imagine. We love you, papis💗✨"
The Mets placed Alvarez on the paternity list in early June, acknowledging his presence in the hospital as Renata was born.
While it may be a joyful moment for Alvarez at home, it doesn't mean his job has become any easier. Last week, the Mets optioned the catcher to Triple‑A Syracuse following a slump.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns confirmed that Álvarez's demotion is to help him “regain his form.” Since returning from a broken hamate bone in March, Álvarez has hit .236/.319/.333 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 35 games. His defense has also taken a hit, posting -4 defensive runs saved.