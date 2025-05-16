Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria, drops 1-word reaction as Francisco Alvarez's partner, Nahomi, turns up glamor in black maternity wear

New York Mets Francisco Alvarez will soon become a father, as his wife, Nahomi, is expecting their first child. Nahomi has captured her pregnancy journey, sharing the experience with her followers and fellow wives and girlfriends of MLB stars.

On Thursday, Nahomi shared photos from her maternity photoshoot. She was wearing a fitted, off-shoulder black dress. She showed off her baby bump with one hand resting gently on her stomach.

Nahomi also added a heartfelt caption, addressing the child in her belly.

"I never knew how brave and strong I could become, until I saw in an echo that you were inside me," Nahomi wrote in the caption.

"That day everything changed, and just to think that we had everything against to be together and you fought with me to stay, will be my motivation for life! From now on, you are the strongest, bravest, healthy, smartest, beautiful baby God could have given me💗 I love you, I can’t wait to see you."

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde reacted:

"Bella," Italian and Spanish for “beautiful.”

Alvarez also reacted to her wife's maternity post:

“I love you both.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in December when Nahomi shared her reaction when she found out that she was pregnant. Her emotions were on display as her hands were shaking and tears rolling down her eyes.

Francisco Alvarez celebrates Nahomi's pregnancy with gratitude-filled message

The Mets catcher had his own way to celebrate the pregnancy. He kicked off the 2025 year with not only goals for the baseball season, but he also made sure to show gratitude and love.

In a social media post from early January, Álvarez shared a tender moment with his wife, wrapping his arms around her growing baby bump as the couple posed in a warmly decorated setting.

"A new year, new goals, new dreams, new challenges. Thank you dad. God is your glory, will always be your glory. My dear God, mom, dad and family I love you," Alvarez wrote (as translated from Spanish).

Alvarez thanked God and dedicated the moment to his family.

On the baseball front, Alvarez is hitting .280 in 50 plate appearances, along with one home run and seven RBIs.

