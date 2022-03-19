"I'm super excited. I get to play with my college teammate" - newly acquired San Diego Padres star first baseman exclaims excitement for a fresh start this season

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Justin Lange. When the Yankees brought back Anthony Rizzo, Luke Voit had a hunch his time with the team was coming to an end. To make room on the 40-man roster for Voit, the San Diego Padres placed right-hander Michel Baez on the 60-day disabled list.

“So I’m super excited. I get to play with my college teammate (Padres Reliever) Pierce Johnson. I can’t wait. It’s 75 every day. I don’t have to deal with New York in April now. I’m really happy. It’s a good thing for my career. It’s a fresh start with a new team," said Voit as he was leaving Bradenton, where the Yankees faced Pittsburgh in their preseason opener.

Luke Voit's tenure with the Yankees was coming to an end. It's been on the wall since Anthony Rizzo was re-signed by New York — and maybe even longer. A knee injury during training camp necessitated meniscus surgery, which kept Voit out of play for the first six weeks of the 2021 season. Voit returned in early May, but an oblique strain sent him back to the 10-day injured list two weeks later. Voit was sidelined for another three weeks due to the ailment, and he barely lasted a month before returning to the IL in mid-July with persistent soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. Last summer, when Voit was on the injured list for the third time that season, the Yankees acquired Rizzo. The Yankees have been linked to Rizzo, Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson since the end of the 2021 season, as they made no secret of their desire to pursue alternatives to the incumbent Voit.

How will the San Diego Padres benefit from Luke Voit?

Luke Voit is a powerful right-handed batter. He hit .277 with 52 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, leading the big leagues with 22 home runs. Voit will provide some power to the Padres' offense. With Fernando Tatis Jr.'s recent injury, a Voit addition to the San Diego Padres would also help bolster a lineup lacking in middle-of-the-order oomph.

Voit is expected to earn $5.4 million in 2022 before earning two raises. It's fair pay for a hitter of Voit's talent, especially if he can increase his output.

