The New York Yankees have announced Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Sabean's return to the Yankees marks a reunion for the two. He joined the organization in 1985 as a scout and spent eight seasons there.

Brian Cashman has credited Sabean for his role in bringing in greats like Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, and Bernie Williams.

Most recently, he was with the San Francisco Giants, serving as the team's executive vice president. Sabean was a part of the Giants' three World Series rings they won in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Sabean understands what goes into a World Series championship team. Since joining the organization, he has been adamant about what he wants from the club, a World Series trophy.

"I'm all in. I'll do anything to help the Yankees win a World Series," said Brian Sabean.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ "I'm all in. I'll do anything to help the Yankees win a World Series." — Brian Sabean on conference call right now "I'm all in. I'll do anything to help the Yankees win a World Series." — Brian Sabean on conference call right now

This is everything New York Yankees fans want to hear. They're ready for their team to go back to their prime years, and so is Sabean. The team's championship window is open.

The Yankees got a good one in Brian Sabean. He's been successful everywhere he has gone. He'll surely do whatever it takes to bring the team success.

The New York Yankees' World Series window is now

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

The New York Yankees have had a great off-season. They first re-signed their superstar Aaron Judge, making him a Yankee for life. They signed one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers in the league, Carlos Rodon. They'll have one of the scariest starting rotations in the league.

MLB @MLB A big boost in the Bronx!



Carlos Rodón is officially a Yankee. A big boost in the Bronx!Carlos Rodón is officially a Yankee. https://t.co/UtRYhyrqhZ

Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, and Frankie Montas will round out the starting rotation with Rodon. All five starters had an ERA under 3.80 last season. It may be tough for teams to come into the Bronx and score runs. Their starting pitchers are stingy.

One question the team still has to answer is who is going to play left field. They are interested in Bryan Reynolds, who requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates early in free agency. If they can't land Reynolds, expect the Yankees to roll out Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, and Estevan Florial in left field.

The Yankees are in the driver's seat heading into the 2023 season. Will they have enough to compete for a World Series title?

Poll : 0 votes