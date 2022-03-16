"Play better" - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is not a fan of inspirational quotes

Newly hired New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was recently asked during a Spring Training press conference whether or not the team will have a Ted Lasso "Believe" sign or not. Showalter had previously worked for MLB Network as an analyst before taking the managerial job for the Mets. Prior to that, he had managerial jobs with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers. Showalter’s response can be seen in the video below.

SNY @SNYtv You won't see a Ted Lasso "Believe" sign in the Mets clubhouse anytime soon



Buck Showalter: "If I would have one if I put it up, it would say 'Play Better'" You won't see a Ted Lasso "Believe" sign in the Mets clubhouse anytime soonBuck Showalter: "If I would have one if I put it up, it would say 'Play Better'" https://t.co/N823ENdOjr

"You won't see a Ted Lasso 'Believe' sign in the Mets clubhouse anytime soon. Buck Showalter: 'If I would have one if I put it up, it would say "Play Better"'" - @ SNY

Showalters personality: What it means for the New York Mets

Showalter has been one of baseball's biggest personalities over the last several decades. This press conference perfectly illustrates his character. Showalter has been known for his hard-nosed coaching but has also shown at times to be quite the entertainer, especially when it comes to press conferences.

Showalter brings a totally new personality to the New York Mets clubhouse and is almost certain to help give the team a winning culture while also holding players accountable for their performances. Showalter is not a shy character by any means and is certainly bound to stabilize the Mets into a winning team this year.

Showalter arguing with an umpire during a Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays game

Despite being criticized for never winning a World Series, Showalter has proven to be one of the best managers in baseball over the past thirty years. His career managerial record is 1,551-1,517, which is a .506 career winning percentage. Showater has been a solid manager over the years and has proven he can get his teams to the playoffs.

The question lingering over Showalter's shoulder is whether or not he can win a World Series title. With the 2022 Mets team, Showalter may finally have one of his best chances to win the coveted title he has been chasing for so long.

The New York Mets are a favorite in the National League, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in most National League power rankings. The addition of Max Scherzer complements two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Francisco Lindor feels more comfortable heading into his second season in New York and can't wait to get going: on.sny.tv/RxvigOK Francisco Lindor feels more comfortable heading into his second season in New York and can't wait to get going: on.sny.tv/RxvigOK https://t.co/4zBK8D1eED

"Francisco Lindor feels more comfortable heading into his second season in New York and can't wait to get going: https://on.sny.tv/RxvigOK" - @ SNY Mets

The Mets have one of the best power hitters in baseball in Pete Alonso and one of the top shortstops in Fransisco Lindor. Alonso will likely have more production given the DH being implemented in the National League. It will be interesting to see this New York Mets team in Spring Training and throughout the year as they have all the pieces to win a championship for Buck.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt