The New York Mets continue to add star quality to an already talented roster. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and relief pitcher David Robertson are the latest players to sign. Nimmo signed a massive eight-year, $162 million deal. Robertson was picked as a free agent on a one-year, $10 million contract.

After a slow start to the offseason, the club has decided to loosen their purse strings. Owner Steven Cohen has the funds and desire to do what it takes to win a championship. The organization has not won a World Series in 36 years since the 1986 team defeated the Boston Red Sox.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Reliever David Robertson and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.



Along with Nimmo and Robertson, New York has also signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. The organization is sending a clear statement to its rivals after spending big over the past month.

Since joining the organization as the thirteenth overall pick in the 2011 draft, Nimmo has excelled and established himself as the club's premier centerfielder. He can put the ball in play, run, and field at a high-level.

Nimmo had one of this best seasons in 2022. He finished with an impressive .274/.367/.433 slash line and a .800 OPS over 151 games. The 29-year-old recorded 16 home runs and 64 RBIs, ranking in the top five in both categories for the club.

David Robertson throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park

Veteran David Robertson will be joining his sixth MLB team. The 2011 All-Star previously played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs. The right-handed reliever also has a World Series championship to his name, winning the ring in 2009 with the Yankees.

Robertson has a career record of 57-36 and a lifetime ERA of 2.89. He has an impressive 152 holds and 157 saves after over 731 total games.

One concern for the Metropolitans has to be their payroll, which has inflated to an exorbitant amount. Per Spotrac, the Mets will have a projected payroll of just under $330 million next season. Last season, the club finished with the second-highest payroll in the league, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets lost out in the NL Wild Card Series to end a disappointing 2022 season. Steven Cohen and management will hope for a better return in 2023 after shelling out big money on high-profile free agents. Anything less than a World Series appearance will be disappointing for a franchise desperate to break their World Series drought.

