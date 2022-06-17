"Just call us the comeback kids" "What a rollercoaster!"- New York Mets erase 3-run deficit to beat Milwaukee Brewers and win series

The New York Mets took the third game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, winning by a score of 5-4 after trailing 4-1 at one point.

The Mets won the series and are now 42-23 on the season, 4.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

"Comeback complete!"-@Mets

One fan said this was the win of the year for the New York Mets and that they are the best team in baseball.

metsareinfirstplace @metsareinfirst @Mets @ConeyIslandBeer WIN OF THE YEAR. BEST TEAM IN BASEBALL. BRAVES SUPER SAD @Mets @ConeyIslandBeer WIN OF THE YEAR. BEST TEAM IN BASEBALL. BRAVES SUPER SAD

Another fan said the team should be called the comeback kids. It was a crazy win for the Mets after pitcher Tylor Migell suffered an injury midway through the game.

During the ninth inning, the Brewers had a chance to tie the game up at 5-5, but outfielder Hunter Renfroe was thrown at home plate to keep the game at 5-4.

One fan wanted to give a shoutout to the Brewers' third base coach for sending Renfroe.

Other fans thought that this team was special. This is definitely the best start the Mets have gotten off to in recent memory.

The game looked grim at first, but ultimately, the Mets came out on top. The game was quite a rollercoaster.

Overall, it seems as if the two best teams in baseball are playing in New York in the Yankees and the Mets. It makes one go back to 2000 when the Mets and Yankees squared off in the World Series.

Could they potentially meet again? Only time will tell, but it would be extremely compelling.

Milwaukee Brewers blow lead to lose to New York Mets in series finale

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets

The New York Mets trailed early in the game by a score of 4-1, but Tomas Nido cut the lead to two runs in the fourth inning.

SNY @SNYtv Tomás Nido cuts the deficit to 2. Tomás Nido cuts the deficit to 2. https://t.co/TARXsH6Sqr

"Tomas Nido cuts the deficit to 2."-@Mets

Then, in the fifth inning, Mark Canha tied the game at 4 with a clutch two-run homer.

SNY @SNYtv MARK CANHA HAS TIED THIS GAME AT 4-4! MARK CANHA HAS TIED THIS GAME AT 4-4! https://t.co/hs0hhKCa8O

"MARK CANHA HAS TIED THIS GAME AT 4-4!"-@SNY

The Mets then took the lead on a questionable defensive play by Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

SNY @SNYtv The Mets take the lead on a Nick Plummer fielder's choice!



(and Keith is flabbergasted at the bad fundies) The Mets take the lead on a Nick Plummer fielder's choice!(and Keith is flabbergasted at the bad fundies) https://t.co/FqdZUIksBA

"The Mets take the lead on a Nick Plummer fielder's choice!"-@Mets

Edwin Diaz then closed down the door for the New York Mets as they are now 19 games above .500.

