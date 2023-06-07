New York Mets fans are losing hope. The heavy-set, but light-hitting, Daniel Vogelbach is once again slotted in as the team's designated hitter for Wednesday's crucial contest against the Atlanta Braves.

Vogelbach went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's series opener against the Mets' National League East rivals. However, New York manager Buck Showalter is once again sticking with the veteran over rookie DH Mark Vientos.

GENY Mets Report @genymets Daniel Vogelbach is in the #Mets lineup once again tonight. He's batting seventh at DH... Daniel Vogelbach is in the #Mets lineup once again tonight. He's batting seventh at DH...

Things appeared to be getting better for New York Mets fans in May after a wayward April. The team began calling up some of its wealth of young talent to take over for several of the lineup's underperforming veterans. Afterward, the Mets began creeping back up the NL East standings.

However, June has seen New York begin to slide again. The Mets have lost six of their past 10 games. They are now 6.5 games behind the division-leading Braves heading into Wednesday's game.

The Mets have fallen 3.5 games behind the second-place Miami Marlins, and are now just one game ahead of the fourth-place Philadelphia Phillies.

headydoo16 @headydoo16 @genymets I can’t wait to see him try really hard again @genymets I can’t wait to see him try really hard again

Showalter, an "old school" MLB manager, has always shown preference to battle-tested veterans over playing young talent. His love for Vogelbach remains undiminished despite the player's struggles.

In 101 games with the New York Mets over 2022 and 2023, Vogelbach is hitting .235 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. This season alone, he has put up a weak .209 average with two homers.

Not exactly the numbers one wants out of a DH.

The problem is, Vientos is hitting even worse. In 12 games since his recall this season, he is hitting .188 with one homer and four RBIs. Over 28 games with the Mets between this year and last, Vientos is batting .176 with two homers and seven RBIs.

At Triple-A Syracuse this season, he was hitting .333 with 13 homers and 37 RBI in 38 games prior to his call-up.

❤💛💚 @acumenaz @genymets I told you already they did a tv commercial together. Buck is gonna keep rolling out his boy @genymets I told you already they did a tv commercial together. Buck is gonna keep rolling out his boy

Joan Campion @jmcamp56 @genymets I'd love for someone to ask Buck what's the point of having Vientos up only to sit on the bench most days. Isn't he better off playing every day in AAA and getting ABs? Ask Eppler the same question. I'd love to hear the answer. @genymets I'd love for someone to ask Buck what's the point of having Vientos up only to sit on the bench most days. Isn't he better off playing every day in AAA and getting ABs? Ask Eppler the same question. I'd love to hear the answer.

But hey, the New York Jets got Aaron Rodgers. The NFL will be here before you know it, New Yorkers.

James @Eppout @genymets At this point I look at it like this… 79 days to football season!!! @genymets At this point I look at it like this… 79 days to football season!!!

2023 not going according to the New York Mets' plan

Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets his a RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 01, 2023

Despite an MLB record-breaking payroll of roughly $364 million this season, the Mets have failed to put a "superteam" on the field. Showalter's managerial seat is likely getting fairly hot by this point.

