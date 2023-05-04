New York Mets outfielder Tommy Pham was unhappy with his team's and the umpire's performances on Thursday. He struck out to end the top of the seventh inning, and proceeded to throw his bat and helmet once he hit the dugout's top step.

He terrified the camera girl a few feet away from his explosion. The Mets would lose the game 2-0 and were swept in their three-game series in Detroit. This was not how the team thought they'd perform against the Tigers.

SNY @SNYtv Tommy Pham was not happy after striking out to end the top of the 7th

The loss puts the Mets' record even at 16-16. They can't continue to drop series like this, not with how the Atlanta Braves have started the season. They're now 5.5 games behind Atlanta, who lead the division with a 21-10 record.

This was a deflating three-game series for New York, who got their two aces back, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Neither proved to be too dominant in their starts in Detroit.

"Most energy I've seen out of this team," one fan tweeted.

"At least he has heart. Everyone else is smiling and laughing especially Canha," another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans can appreciate Tommy Pham's meltdown. He seems to be one of the only players frustrated with how things have been going lately.

Thomas Sapienza @TomSaps @SNYtv About time someone on the team seems angry with how pitiful they’ve been @SNYtv About time someone on the team seems angry with how pitiful they’ve been

Donnie @DonnieB35 @SNYtv Good. About time someone shows some emotion. Our manager is asleep as usual @SNYtv Good. About time someone shows some emotion. Our manager is asleep as usual

Mets fans want more fire from their team. They don't like how some on the team seem unaffected by this rough stretch of baseball they have been playing.

Tommy Pham and the New York Mets have time to figure this out

San Diego Padres v New York Mets

Tommy Pham and the New York Mets have a couple of series that could allow them to get their feet under them. They start a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday at home.

After that, they have a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds and a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. Struggling teams will want to play similarly struggling teams when they're in a rough stretch, like the Mets are right now.

The Mets can ease Verlander back, who debuted on Thursday. He went five innings, giving up two runs on two home runs and striking out five batters. It wasn't a bad outing for somebody returning from injury. However, he had no run support.

After those series, the Mets have a real test. They play the Tampa Bay Rays, who have looked nearly unbeatable to start the year. Hopefully, the team will have it turned around when the Rays roll into town.

