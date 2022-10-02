New York Mets fans up in arms after NL East lead gets usurped by Atlanta Braves - "Embarrassing. Do us favor and win tomorrow for the love of god" "What makes you think tomorrow will be any different" 

New York Mets fans were fuming as for the second-straight day, the Atlanta Braves have convincingly beaten the now-former National League East leaders. The Braves won tonight's mega-showdown between the two playoff-bound sides 4-2.

Mets fans have certainly been tested in recent times as their team went from being a dominating force in the division to surrendering the lead to the Braves. If there's any consolation to their recent struggles, it's that they have one more game tomorrow to force a deadlock in the standings.

youtu.be/jVvpLAJokR4 @Mets Embarrassing. Do us favor and win tomorrow for the love of god @Mets Embarrassing. Do us favor and win tomorrow for the love of godyoutu.be/jVvpLAJokR4 https://t.co/4NzjfYmlbf

Anthony @LFGM2022 @Mets Ended up being a disappointing season after all LMAO. Don’t resign Degrom. We need more hitters @Mets Ended up being a disappointing season after all LMAO. Don’t resign Degrom. We need more hitters

K87 @metsdrew @Mets Your play against the dregs of the league has made these games matter. Now look at you. You make me sick. @Mets Your play against the dregs of the league has made these games matter. Now look at you. You make me sick. https://t.co/alFFRSzYVg

The New York Mets just couldn't get anything meaningful out of their batting order late in the game. The Queens-based squad snagged the lead early through an Eduardo Escobar grounder in the first and a Jeff McNeil single in the fifth.

However, the team couldn't add more to the 2-1 lead as the Braves rallied late. Dansby Swanson homered for a second-straight game to give the Braves a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Matt Olson would then put the nail in the coffin with a solo shot in the following innings.

Another New York Mets ace took the loss against the Braves. This time, it was Max Scherzer who gave up four runs on nine base hits. Kyle Wright came away with the victory for Atlanta, the 21st of his Cy Young-worthy campaign.

New York Mets' last series of the season

The Washington Nationals got the best of the Mets in their last series

With less than a week left in the regular season, the New York Mets are now in danger of not even clinching the NL East. Their last series after tomorrow's game against the Braves is against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets have the upperhand in wins against the Nats this season. However, it can still be recalled that they have lost their two most recent outings against the Nats with a score of 14-2 across two games.

In comparison, their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, who have an upcoming series against the Marlins, have an eight-game win-streak against Miami.

Things will certainly be interesting not only with the game tomorrow between the Mets and the Braves, but also their respective last regular-season series as well.

