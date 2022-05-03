“Mets have to get rid of dead wood” “Good riddance!” - New York Mets fans comforted by Future Hall of Famer's demotion to Minor League

The news is out about the New York Mets releasing Robinson Cano to free agency. As usual, Twitter users warmed up their fingers for some hot takes on the organization's decision. It's no surprise that the majority of Mets fans are pleased about the decision. With the Mets off to one of their best starts ever, fans expect nothing less than top tier performance from their hitters, which is something Robinson Cano isn't providing.

The Twitter reactions are golden. Let's take a look at some of the best ones.

Twitter reacts to New York Mets releasing Robinson Cano to free agency

This Twitter user understands the quality of the New York Mets 2022 lineup. Robinson Cano just doesn't cut it, plain and simple. She refers to Robinson Cano as "dead wood." Yikes.

"@Mets have to get rid of dead wood, to make the required roster. Cano will be alright." - @ Novelette Dryden

This Twitter user named Jerry Breen increased the negative energy by several degrees. He ignores Cano's baseball talent and goes after his character instead.

Jerry Breen @newbreen



Mets' Robinson Canó designated for assignment with nearly two years left on massive contract #SmartNews Good riddance! Completely apart from his baseball talent, the guy's a SCUMBAG! He's a multimillionaire DEADBEAT DAD!Mets' Robinson Canó designated for assignment with nearly two years left on massive contract cbssports.com/mlb/news/mets-… Good riddance! Completely apart from his baseball talent, the guy's a SCUMBAG! He's a multimillionaire DEADBEAT DAD!Mets' Robinson Canó designated for assignment with nearly two years left on massive contract cbssports.com/mlb/news/mets-… #SmartNews

"Good riddance! Completely apart from his baseball talent, the guy's a SCUMBAG! He's a multimillionaire DEADBEAT DAD! Mets' Robinson Canó designated for assignment with nearly two years left on massive contract" - @ Jerry Breen

Here's a little sympathy. At least this Twitter user acknowledged the hardship of losing a job. But let's be honest: Cano's a millionaire. We're sure he'll survive the unemployment.

Al B. @CollFballQuest Never feel good about someone losing a job…..but Cano’s made millions. This move by the #mets @NewYorkMets is bold, aggressive, needed, and the correct decision for this team and their direction. What your fans like to see @StevenACohen2 … total commitment. Never feel good about someone losing a job…..but Cano’s made millions. This move by the #mets @NewYorkMets is bold, aggressive, needed, and the correct decision for this team and their direction. What your fans like to see @StevenACohen2 … total commitment.

"Never feel good about someone losing a job…..but Cano’s made millions. This move by the #mets @NewYorkMets is bold, aggressive, needed, and the correct decision for this team and their direction. What your fans like to see @StevenACohen2 … total commitment." - @ AI B.

Here come the tweets praising the New York Mets management for cutting Cano. Mets Raccoon on Twitter thinks this move makes the Mets "a serious organization."

Mets Raccoon @mets_coon The Mets are finally a serious organization. Cano would still be on the team if they weren’t The Mets are finally a serious organization. Cano would still be on the team if they weren’t

"The Mets are finally a serious organization. Cano would still be on the team if they weren’t" - @ Mets Raccoon

This Mets fan couldn't be happier with the decision.

"Cano will never be in our lineup again and that makes me so happy" - @ Scott (LGI, LGM) Tylor Megill Enthusiast

This Twitter user is looking forward to seeing New York Mets infielders Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis getting extra playing time.

"Love seeing Davis/Dom instead of Canó" - @ Stephanie Lynn

Here's just one more Tweet expressing love for the New York Mets lineup without Cano in it.

rmccosh2 @rmccosh2 @Mets Lineup looks so nice without cano in it @Mets Lineup looks so nice without cano in it

"Lineup looks so nice without cano in it" - @ romccosh2

Will Cano's absence help or hinder the Mets?

Some fans weren't as enthusiastic about the decision to cut Robinson Cano.

There's two sides to every coin. The majority of Mets fans love their team without Robinson Cano on it, but some fear the future Hall of Famer will return to haunt the team.

One Mets fan thinks Robinson Cano will return to Citi Field with another team and terrorize the New York Mets. In fact, they took a poll and found that half of Mets fans surveyed thought the exact same thing. Makes sense, doesn't it? Revenge is a dish best served hot.

Mets Fix @MetsFix Half of Mets fans we surveyed think Cano is going to come back to get a big hit off the Mets. Half of Mets fans we surveyed think Cano is going to come back to get a big hit off the Mets. https://t.co/lf6KPTUU6z

"Half of Mets fans we surveyed think Cano is going to come back to get a big hit off the Mets." - @ Mets Fix

Twitter user AJ defended Cano by comparing his 2022 statistics to the highly-touted Seattle Mariners outfielder, Jarred Kelenic.

AJ @LoveMeSomeMets

Cano - .195/.233/.268

Kelenic - .141/.211/.297 I'll leave these 2022 stats here #LGM Cano - .195/.233/.268Kelenic - .141/.211/.297 I'll leave these 2022 stats here #LGMCano - .195/.233/.268Kelenic - .141/.211/.297

"I'll leave these 2022 stats here #LGM Cano - .195/.233/.268 Kelenic - .141/.211/.297" - @ AJ

As this Tweet shows, Cano is slashing better than Kelenic in every category except slugging percentage. The difference is that Kelenic is 22 years old and Cano is 39. Patience is a virtue and fans have got loads of it for Kelenic, but not Cano. His career is at the end of its long run.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt