New York Mets fans disheartened by troubling injury update on All-Star outfielder Starling Marte: "He sounds cooked for the season", "Not having Marte is a huge blow"

A recent update on Starling Marte from New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has left fans feeling dejected. The All-Star outfielder has been on the Injured List since September 10th, with a finger injury. He was initially expected to have recovered from it by now. Unfortunately, his recovery has not progressed as they hoped, and he is still in a splint, unable to throw or swing.
This is a big loss for the New York Mets, who are in a race for the National League East crown with the Atlanta Braves. Losing a key player in the final stretch of the race will make it difficult for them to become division champions.
Anthony DiComo reported on the update given by Buck Showalter via Twitter.
The Mets are one of the top teams in the MLB, but losing an All-Star is not an easy thing to recover from. There is a chance that he will be back in time for the playoffs, but that is certainly not guaranteed. Needless to say, this was about the worst news that Mets fans could have received.
Injuries are a hurdle that nearly every championship team has to deal with at some point or another. This will be a big test for the Mets, especially given how late in the season this injury occurred.
New York Mets fans have identified another critical reason to win the division, which is to give Matre extra time to recover. If they have to play a Wild Card series in the playoffs, he may not be healthy enough to return.
It was initially hoped that Starling Marte would bounce back from the injury within a matter of weeks. Now, the hope is that he will be able to return in 2022.
The news shook the confidence of New York Mets fans who hoped for the team to be at 100 percent in October.
Starling Marte playing again in the regular season seems exceedingly unlikely. Other Mets stars will have to step up to fill that void.
The New York Mets will need to be at their best to win the National League East
The race for the NL East crown is all tied up, with one more series between the Mets and Braves to go. This will likely be the most important series of the season for both teams.
If the Mets aren't able to overcome the injury to Marte and end up as a Wild Card team, the path to the World Series becomes all the more difficult.