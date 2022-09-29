New York Mets fans disheartened by troubling injury update on All-Star outfielder Starling Marte: "He sounds cooked for the season", "Not having Marte is a huge blow"

A recent update on Starling Marte from New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has left fans feeling dejected. The All-Star outfielder has been on the Injured List since September 10th, with a finger injury. He was initially expected to have recovered from it by now. Unfortunately, his recovery has not progressed as they hoped, and he is still in a splint, unable to throw or swing.

This is a big loss for the New York Mets, who are in a race for the National League East crown with the Atlanta Braves. Losing a key player in the final stretch of the race will make it difficult for them to become division champions.

Anthony DiComo reported on the update given by Buck Showalter via Twitter.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Starling Marte's fractured finger remains immobilized in a splint. The Mets are still waiting for his swelling and discomfort to subside. Asked if he has a target date for Marte's return, Buck Showalter responded: "Not really."



The Mets are one of the top teams in the MLB, but losing an All-Star is not an easy thing to recover from. There is a chance that he will be back in time for the playoffs, but that is certainly not guaranteed. Needless to say, this was about the worst news that Mets fans could have received.

Patrick Bowe @PatrickBowe_ Deesha @DeeshaThosar Starling Marte (finger fracture) is still in a splint, unable to throw or hit. Buck Showalter says Marte is healing slowly, but no real timetable on his return still, so sounds like he’ll be missing the Atlanta series. Starling Marte (finger fracture) is still in a splint, unable to throw or hit. Buck Showalter says Marte is healing slowly, but no real timetable on his return still, so sounds like he’ll be missing the Atlanta series. Not having Marte is a huge blow both defensively and offensively twitter.com/deeshathosar/s… Not having Marte is a huge blow both defensively and offensively twitter.com/deeshathosar/s…

Sports Man Ryan Person @BuckyMadigan Deesha @DeeshaThosar Starling Marte (finger fracture) is still in a splint, unable to throw or hit. Buck Showalter says Marte is healing slowly, but no real timetable on his return still, so sounds like he’ll be missing the Atlanta series. Starling Marte (finger fracture) is still in a splint, unable to throw or hit. Buck Showalter says Marte is healing slowly, but no real timetable on his return still, so sounds like he’ll be missing the Atlanta series. We’re fooked twitter.com/deeshathosar/s… We’re fooked twitter.com/deeshathosar/s…

Injuries are a hurdle that nearly every championship team has to deal with at some point or another. This will be a big test for the Mets, especially given how late in the season this injury occurred.

Greg @GBR_LFGM @rsiegel28 @AnthonyDiComo @Buster_ESPN At this point we just better hope he’s ready by the playoffs… @rsiegel28 @AnthonyDiComo @Buster_ESPN At this point we just better hope he’s ready by the playoffs…

New York Mets fans have identified another critical reason to win the division, which is to give Matre extra time to recover. If they have to play a Wild Card series in the playoffs, he may not be healthy enough to return.

kotik 2424 @2424Kotik @AnthonyDiComo This is why Mets need to win division, the extra week off for Marte is huge @AnthonyDiComo This is why Mets need to win division, the extra week off for Marte is huge 🙏

It was initially hoped that Starling Marte would bounce back from the injury within a matter of weeks. Now, the hope is that he will be able to return in 2022.

Vas Drimalitis @vasdrimalitis @AnthonyDiComo I miss the days when they thought he would be back by the weekend after he was hit. @AnthonyDiComo I miss the days when they thought he would be back by the weekend after he was hit.

The news shook the confidence of New York Mets fans who hoped for the team to be at 100 percent in October.

Matteo Martino @MatteoM76735260 @AnthonyDiComo Well I have been optimistic but they may have just crushed my optimism @AnthonyDiComo Well I have been optimistic but they may have just crushed my optimism

Starling Marte playing again in the regular season seems exceedingly unlikely. Other Mets stars will have to step up to fill that void.

The New York Mets will need to be at their best to win the National League East

New York Mets v Oakland Athletics

The race for the NL East crown is all tied up, with one more series between the Mets and Braves to go. This will likely be the most important series of the season for both teams.

If the Mets aren't able to overcome the injury to Marte and end up as a Wild Card team, the path to the World Series becomes all the more difficult.

