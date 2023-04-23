The New York Mets struggled on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco's bats were hot as they got to David Peterson early. They surged for a four-run first inning.

They followed their first-inning power with two runs in the second and a run in the fifth. The Giants recorded seven runs against Peterson, who would go on to strike out eight batters in his five innings on the mound.

The Mets lost the game despite outhitting the Giants, 10-7. They couldn't muster a big hit when they needed it. They were 2-6 with runners in scoring position.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso were the only two Mets hitters to fail to record a hit on Saturday. Logan Webb had complete control over the two in the box. Not often are both Lindor and Alonso going hitless on the same day.

"Keep Peterson in San Francisco," one fan tweeted.

"Offense can't bail you out every start, Peterson" another fan tweeted.

christian @chralop @Mets get peterson off this team lmao it’s not even funny anymore @Mets get peterson off this team lmao it’s not even funny anymore

New York Mets fans aren't happy with Peterson's performance. Peterson has a 1-3 record with a 7.36 ERA. Aside from his start on Saturday, Peterson has faced three teams with a ton of offense: the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers. It hasn't been the easiest of starts for him.

It was a disappointing performance, but the Mets still have the opportunity to win the series tomorrow. New York is expected to give the ball to Tylor Megill for the series finale, while the Giants will start Ross Strippling on the hill.

New York Mets need some arms to step up

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets are already without Justin Verlander, who is yet to debut with the team. The veteran hard-throwing righty isn't expected to return until a few more weeks.

The team was handling Verlander's absence well until Max Scherzer was ejected for sticky stuff earlier in the week. The ejection carries a 10-game suspension, so now that's two aces the Mets are without.

Pitchers like Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill will have to step up and perform like they haven't before. The National League East is not going to be an easy one to win. It could come down to the season's final game, just like last year. The Mets can't afford to dig themselves into a hole they may not be able to climb out of. They need to stay afloat while both their aces are away.

