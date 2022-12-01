Reports have suggested that the New York Mets are keen on re-signing starter Chris Bassitt.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets are hoping for Bassitt's return to the squad after a respectable 2022 season that saw him post a 15-9 record with a 3.42 ERA. The Mets originally gave him a qualifying offer but the pitcher rejected it.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 https://t.co/lQNfbAQ26c

"The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York." - @ SNY Mets

Chris Bassitt held together the fort for the New York Mets' rotation while stars like Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill were on the shelf in 2022. He was the most consistent among all Mets starters, including Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.

Mets fans, however, seem divided about a reunion with Bassitt. Some were cynical about his true capabilities as a pitcher during big games, while others supported the idea as he has been a consistent arm all season long.

"He’s not built for New York" - @WeCollapsed

🇺🇸 @WeCollapsed SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 https://t.co/lQNfbAQ26c He’s not built for New York twitter.com/sny_mets/statu… He’s not built for New York twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…

"DIude was our most consistent pitcher last year. I'm all for it." - @MSiry

Martin Siry @MSiry SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 https://t.co/lQNfbAQ26c Dude was our most consistent pitcher last year. I’m all for it. twitter.com/sny_mets/statu… Dude was our most consistent pitcher last year. I’m all for it. twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…

FRANKIE™️ @frankienymets @SNY_Mets As a 5th starter would be ok i guess @SNY_Mets As a 5th starter would be ok i guess

James Edward @JamesEdward1931 SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 https://t.co/lQNfbAQ26c Why are people saying eh to this? 3.42 ERA and a 3.2 war. 2021 4 war and 3.15 ERA. that’s pretty good. The guy pitched 182 innings last year. I also want Senga but he’s unproven in MLB. twitter.com/sny_mets/statu… Why are people saying eh to this? 3.42 ERA and a 3.2 war. 2021 4 war and 3.15 ERA. that’s pretty good. The guy pitched 182 innings last year. I also want Senga but he’s unproven in MLB. twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…

Kyle Decker @kfd2010 SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York.His market is heating up ahead of the Winter Meetings: on.sny.tv/MXItN38 https://t.co/lQNfbAQ26c It’s easy to remember he faltered at the end (Max and Jake did too!) but he was more than a solid #3. I would be a bit disappointed if he’s the plan for #2 twitter.com/sny_mets/statu… It’s easy to remember he faltered at the end (Max and Jake did too!) but he was more than a solid #3. I would be a bit disappointed if he’s the plan for #2 twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…

Slightly Depressed Mets Fan @LGM4lyfe @SNY_Mets If you’re a baseball fan you know this is a bad investment. With the new pitch clock rule he’s not going to be able to handle the timing pressure with all the shake offs. We saw how easily an opposing team can ruin his focus in big games, it’s a hard pass. @SNY_Mets If you’re a baseball fan you know this is a bad investment. With the new pitch clock rule he’s not going to be able to handle the timing pressure with all the shake offs. We saw how easily an opposing team can ruin his focus in big games, it’s a hard pass.

Jason @Jasonv231 @SNY_Mets Bring him back he is a really solid number 3 pitcher and has proven he can pitch in new york @SNY_Mets Bring him back he is a really solid number 3 pitcher and has proven he can pitch in new york

Casey @CaseyJ_516 @SNY_Mets @SNYtv Im all for it. Work horse. Inning was good all yr. Not gonna let 2 bad starts (like Max) ruin a good yr. Just have to add along with him. And he will adjust to pitch clock rule @SNY_Mets @SNYtv Im all for it. Work horse. Inning was good all yr. Not gonna let 2 bad starts (like Max) ruin a good yr. Just have to add along with him. And he will adjust to pitch clock rule

It's worth noting that the contracts of Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker are yet to be secured. Consequently, it will be interesting to see if the New York Mets will be able to afford Chris Bassitt's demands or will look for other choices such as Kodai Senga.

Multiple teams including New York Mets interested in Kodai Senga

United States v Japan - Baseball Gold Medal Game - Olympics: Day 15

Healthy starting aces have come at a premium in recent times. As a result, multiple MLB teams, including the Mets, are gearing towards signing one of the best pitchers in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Kodai Senga.

Senga, the ace of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, has reportedly had discussions with the Mets and the San Diego Padres. The Japanese hurler, notorious for his "Ghost Fork" pitch, has completed the eligibility requirements for the NPB and could play in the MLB next season.

As dominant as he is, teams should be wary of Senga's injuries that plagued him during the start of his professional career. He was mired in injury issues as recently as 2021, so teams who wish to sign the fireballer might take a cautious approach in utilizing his talents.

Poll : 0 votes