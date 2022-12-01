Reports have suggested that the New York Mets are keen on re-signing starter Chris Bassitt.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets are hoping for Bassitt's return to the squad after a respectable 2022 season that saw him post a 15-9 record with a 3.42 ERA. The Mets originally gave him a qualifying offer but the pitcher rejected it.
"The Mets would reportedly like to have Chris Bassitt back in New York." - @ SNY Mets
Chris Bassitt held together the fort for the New York Mets' rotation while stars like Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill were on the shelf in 2022. He was the most consistent among all Mets starters, including Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.
Mets fans, however, seem divided about a reunion with Bassitt. Some were cynical about his true capabilities as a pitcher during big games, while others supported the idea as he has been a consistent arm all season long.
"He’s not built for New York" - @WeCollapsed
"DIude was our most consistent pitcher last year. I'm all for it." - @MSiry
It's worth noting that the contracts of Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker are yet to be secured. Consequently, it will be interesting to see if the New York Mets will be able to afford Chris Bassitt's demands or will look for other choices such as Kodai Senga.
Multiple teams including New York Mets interested in Kodai Senga
Healthy starting aces have come at a premium in recent times. As a result, multiple MLB teams, including the Mets, are gearing towards signing one of the best pitchers in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Kodai Senga.
Senga, the ace of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, has reportedly had discussions with the Mets and the San Diego Padres. The Japanese hurler, notorious for his "Ghost Fork" pitch, has completed the eligibility requirements for the NPB and could play in the MLB next season.
As dominant as he is, teams should be wary of Senga's injuries that plagued him during the start of his professional career. He was mired in injury issues as recently as 2021, so teams who wish to sign the fireballer might take a cautious approach in utilizing his talents.