New York Mets fans are over the moon at the prospect that closer Edwin Diaz is targeting a late-season return to the team.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Diaz is making tremendous progress in his recovery from a torn right patellar tendon suffered while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's stunning defeat of heavily-favored Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March.

It was assumed that Diaz was lost for the entirety of 2023, but he told Rosenthal that returning to the mound by the end of this season is a strong possibility:

"If everything keeps going how it's going, we've got a chance to pitch. The trainers and doctors will decide, but I feel great. Let's see what's coming for us."

GENY Mets Report @genymets



GENY Mets Report @genymets

NEWS: According to @Ken_Rosenthal, Edwin Díaz is "targeting a late-season return."

"If everything keeps going how it's going, we've got a chance to pitch. The trainers and doctors will decide, but I feel great. Let's see what's coming for us." #LGM

Edwin Diaz was a key member of the New York Mets' bullpen in 2022, logging a second-consecutive 32-save season. He has become a fan favorite among the Mets faithful, who delight in the boisterous trumpets of "Narcos" as he strides to the pitching mound during home games.

maura @The_Maura GENY Mets Report @genymets



maura @The_Maura

I'm not sure the crowd at Citi Field will be able to be contained when Narcos plays for the first time this season.

New York Mets fans are deeply in love with Edwin Diaz, who was obtained from the Seattle Mariners in a trade prior to the 2019 season. The Mets seem to have many problems this season other than their replacement closer, David Robertson, as New York hovers around the .500 mark so far.

Despite that, many see the prospective return of Diaz as the Mets' ticket to the World Series.

Draco 🗽🇯🇲🟠 @CeeDraco4 GENY Mets Report @genymets



Draco 🗽🇯🇲🟠 @CeeDraco4

Insert drugs in him and get him ready for the September pennant race if we're playing meaningful baseball by then lol

Diaz made an unannounced appearance out of the dugout – on crutches – during the Mets' home opener on April 7. It is so far the only time that "Narcos" has played from the Citi Field speakers.

Jose @jvr__a 🏼 twitter.com/genymets/statu… GENY Mets Report @genymets



Jose @jvr__a

The game definitely misses him 🙌🏼

All of New York (at least those in Queens) is praying for Diaz's swifter-than-expected return.

Edwin Diaz injury was a harbinger of doom for New York Mets this spring

Edwin Diaz of Team Puerto Rico leaves the field in a wheelchair after sustaining an injury.

The New York Mets were heavily-favored to win the 2023 World Series after amassing a $343.5 million payroll this past winter.

However, Edwin Diaz's injury was the first of many to strike the Mets in the spring. Following Diaz to the injured list were starting pitchers Carlos Quintana and Justin Verlander.

The team has recovered somewhat, with Verlander back and Quintana expected to return by the All-Star break. New York has crept back into the National League East with a 30-27 record, 3.5 games behind the suddenly struggling Atlanta Braves.

