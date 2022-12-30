New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has rocked the baseball world since debuting in 2019. During his rookie year, he led the league in home runs with 53. He had a good enough season to be voted into the All-Star game.

This season, he led the league in RBIs with 131 and intentional walks with 16. He was intentionally walked more times than Aaron Judge, which is insane. Given all of his accomplishments thus far, Mets fans are trying to figure out why he isn't viewed as one of the best.

While the list is purely for fun, Mets fans think Pete Alonso's rating is disrespectful. They can't get over the fact that a guy like Anthony Rendon, who hasn't played over 60 games in the last three seasons, is ranked higher.

Alonso was coming off a career-high batting average last season. Fans are sure he's going to keep getting better with each passing season.

"Anthony Rendon better than Pete Alonso? Let's get serious now," one fan tweeted.

Max @moose99lgm @MLBNerds Anthony Rendon better than Pete Alonso? Let's get serious now @MLBNerds Anthony Rendon better than Pete Alonso? Let's get serious now

"This is bad," responded another fan.

Fans are claiming this is one of the worst top 100 lists that they've ever seen. Last season's American Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander isn't even in the top 50.

Justin @JustMets26 @MLBNerds Rendon and Robert can’t stay healthy but yes they’re better than Pete @MLBNerds Rendon and Robert can’t stay healthy but yes they’re better than Pete 😂

Gonzalo @GeezyEFC @MLBNerds Pete Alonso has a career 140 OPS+. On what planet are there 59 players better than him!?!?!? I enjoy MLBNerds but these rankings have been just god awful. @MLBNerds Pete Alonso has a career 140 OPS+. On what planet are there 59 players better than him!?!?!? I enjoy MLBNerds but these rankings have been just god awful.

Tonks @tatonka311 @MLBNerds In what world in O’Neill Cruz better than Alonso @MLBNerds In what world in O’Neill Cruz better than Alonso

tdud‼️ @tdud252 @MLBNerds as a completely unbiased mlb fan, how is pete alonso the 60th best player in baseball? imo he was a contender for top 3 position player behind judge and ohtani last year but maybe idkb? @MLBNerds as a completely unbiased mlb fan, how is pete alonso the 60th best player in baseball? imo he was a contender for top 3 position player behind judge and ohtani last year but maybe idkb?

New York Mets fans are over the Pete Alonso slander. He rivaled Aaron Judge in some areas at the plate last season.

Lists are made to spark debate, and this one has definitely done that. It will be interesting to see how this list pans out next season.

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso see their championship window is open

New York Mets Introduce Justin Verlander

The New York Mets saw a ton of success last season. They almost won the National League East with a 101-61 record. The last time the team won 100 games was all the way back in 1988.

Their season didn't end the way that they had hoped, though. They were taken out in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres.

Since the end of the season, they've made a splash in free agency. They signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana on the pitching front while re-signing David Robertson and their closer Edwin Diaz. They also signed Adam Ottavino to help bolster their bullpen as well.

Their biggest move was for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, but the team is wary after seeing the results of his physical examination. It's unclear what will happen on that front.

Even if they have to back out of the Correa deal, they've made their team better. Watch out for the Mets to be one of the top teams next season.

