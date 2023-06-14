New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer got roughed up by the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The former three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up six runs on only 3.1 innings pitched.

Scherzer blew a four-run lead in the fourth innings when the Yankees rallied. Starting with a two-run homer from DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees would score three more with the help of Anthony Volpe and Jake Bauers. After that, Mets manager Buck Showalter had no choice but to pull Scherzer.

GENY Mets Report @genymets Max Scherzer gets booed loudly after exiting the game after 3.1 IP allowing 6 earned runs… Max Scherzer gets booed loudly after exiting the game after 3.1 IP allowing 6 earned runs… https://t.co/Tv896k7BRX

Coming off the mound, Scherzer was met with a chorus of boos from frustrated fans. His performance on Tuesday has increased his season ERA to 4.45. He hasn't looked like his former dominant self lately.

The Mets' pitching staff has been something that has been holding the team back. The starting rotation has been a bit "spotty" regarding the team's owner Steve Cohen.

Fans had plenty to say online following his performance:

"As he should. Just an absolutely pathetic performance. Even more pathetic decision to give someone his age that much money" one fan tweeted.

"Good give him what he deserves" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans are furious with Max Scherzer's performance against the New York Yankees.

The Mets will need their starting pitching rotation to turn it around quickly if they want to go far this season. You won't win too many games giving up a five-spot to a team like the Yankees.

New York Mets co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have to turn it around

New York Mets v Detroit Tigers - Game Two

Max Scherzer hoped to bounce back from a poor start against the Atlanta Braves last week. He pitched 5.2 innings giving up five runs on 11 hits while striking out 10 batters. The New York Mets would lose that game by a 7-5 scoreline.

This isn't something that Scherzer is used to. He's among the most talented pitchers in the league when he's healthy and on the mound. That's why these two consecutive starts are puzzling.

Scherzer isn't the only one in the starting rotation who hasn't lived up to expectations. Justin Verlander hasn't looked like the pitcher he was last year, that won the American League Cy Young Award.

The Mets need their co-aces to step it up and turn this slump around. Their payroll is way too high to continue to play far below expectations.

