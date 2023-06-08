New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso had some words for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night after he hit a monster home run. He saw a hanging slider and got every piece of it. Afterward, Alonso was caught saying, "Throw it again!"

The Atlanta fans didn't appreciate that, so they booed him as he stepped to the plate on Wednesday. Alonso then took a 97 mph fastball from veteran pitcher Charlie Morton to his left hand. It didn't look intentional, but it sure made the Braves fans happy in attendance.

Pete Alonso would later leave the game after being evaluated by the trainer. X-rays have already come back and are negative. He'll be day-to-day the next few days.

The Atlanta fanbase was severely criticized for celebrating a player's injury.

"Worst fans in the league" one fan tweeted.

"Braves fans are the worst of the worst. There's an evil energy to them all" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans were furious that Atlanta Braves fans acted this way.

Atlanta would go on to take the first two games from the New York Mets, who may have to dig deep to avoid the sweep on Thursday without their star slugger.

Pete Alonso has been on a tear this season

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets

Pete Alonso leads the league in home runs with 22, with Aaron Judge close behind with 19. Alonso is hitting .231/.323/.546 with 49 RBIs.

The Mets haven't gotten to the start they had hoped for so far in the season. They're a sub-.500 team, but have a loaded roster.

Francisco Lindor has been hitting .216/.290/.419 with 11 home runs. Another area the Mets are struggling with is on the mound. They have a 4.58-team ERA which ranks them 22nd in the league. Teams like the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have a better team ERA.

