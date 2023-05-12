The Carlos Correa and New York Mets saga was arguably the biggest transfer story this offseason, with him reversing the course two times and finally agreeing to a $200m, six-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, after two failed deals with the Mets and Giants.

"What if the Mets had gone through with their $315M Carlos Correa agreement? @NYPost_Mets" - Jon Heyman, Twitter.

Correa had a $315m, 12-year deal agreed with the Mets in December last year before concerns about his ankle arose. The deal finally fell through, with the Mets remaining concerned with Correa's ankle from their physical exam.

Carlos Correa to the Mets would have been quite the transfer. With the likes of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Kodai Senga by his side, who knows what could have been?

Mets fans, however, chose to disagree. They heckled the former Houston Astros man for his tepid start to the season, blessing their stars that he didn't make the switch to New York.

fry @bfry28 @JonHeyman @NYPost_Mets Perfect article that could have waited for the off season. Way to go post @JonHeyman @NYPost_Mets Perfect article that could have waited for the off season. Way to go post

Eric @Eric80293438 @JonHeyman @NYPost_Mets Well Correa sucks so they would be even worst @JonHeyman @NYPost_Mets Well Correa sucks so they would be even worst

looking to solve @SolveLooking @JonHeyman @NYPost_Mets On paper right now the Mets would regret it . But we would never know . Remember nobody thought that cardinals wouid stink this year ( literally nobody had it on their bingo card ) @JonHeyman @NYPost_Mets On paper right now the Mets would regret it . But we would never know . Remember nobody thought that cardinals wouid stink this year ( literally nobody had it on their bingo card )

Carlos Correa has won the Gold Glove Award once

Carlos Correa was selected first overall in the 2012 MLB draft by the Houston Astros and he made his MLB debut in June 2015. During his time in the MLB, Correa has played for the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, where he is currently plying his trade.

An exciting rookie prospect, he won the AL Rookie of the Year Award the same year he made his major league debut!

Correa really burst onto the scene in 2017, winning the World Series with the Astros and making his first All-Star appearance. Correa made it to the All-Star team one other time in 2021. He is also a one-time Gold Glove and Platinum winner.

