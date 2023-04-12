While the New York Mets are over .500 after Wednesday's win, all fans want to talk about is how poorly third baseman Eduardo Escobar is hitting while prospect Brett Baty is lighting up Triple-A.

Eduardo Escobar, a .253 career hitter over 13 MLB seasons, is hitting .105 through 12 regular-season games. He boasts a .154 on-base percentage and .210 slugging percentage with just one home run and four RBI after going 0-for-3 Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Eduardo Escobar is batting .105/.146/.210 in 12 regular-season games after batting .118/.205/.147 in 12 spring games. Eduardo Escobar is batting .105/.146/.210 in 12 regular-season games after batting .118/.205/.147 in 12 spring games.

Conversely, Baty, who was sent down to the minors at the end of spring training as the New York Mets deemed that he needed "more reps" at third base, is hitting .391 in six games at Triple-A Syracuse. He stat line includes a .482 OBP and .870 SLG with three home runs, seven RBIs and six runs.

Justin @JustMets26 @AnthonyDiComo If only they had another third baseman who was really really good in AAA @AnthonyDiComo If only they had another third baseman who was really really good in AAA

Sal @SalSmiling @AnthonyDiComo Damn if only we had a third baseman prospect waiting in AAA that’s hitting close to .400 @AnthonyDiComo Damn if only we had a third baseman prospect waiting in AAA that’s hitting close to .400

NySportsHere @NySportsHere1 @AnthonyDiComo Isn't this the same guy they tried to replace with Correa? What is with the hesitation to replace him internally with a young prospect that def looks ready. @AnthonyDiComo Isn't this the same guy they tried to replace with Correa? What is with the hesitation to replace him internally with a young prospect that def looks ready.

It's not just Eduardo Escobar who Mets fans would like to see ousted from the big-league squad. With owner Steve Cohen committing roughly $364 million to the payroll for 2023 — including player benefits, the money owed to 40-man players in the minors, and other things that are factored in for luxury tax purposes — New Yorkers were expecting more out of their team than a 7-6 start to the season.

Jackie @JJFan18 @AnthonyDiComo It’s time for the Mets to make a change. They cannot justify this much longer regardless of how liked he is in that clubhouse @AnthonyDiComo It’s time for the Mets to make a change. They cannot justify this much longer regardless of how liked he is in that clubhouse

🇵🇷David🇺🇲 @vgalgrredave @AnthonyDiComo Two more weeks and if this continues bring up Baty and Mauricio. Get rid of Locastro and Volgy. DH Mauricio switch hitte, play Baty at third vs right handed pitchers and Escobar can get left handers exclusively. Maybe concentrating on hitting only from one side fixes something. @AnthonyDiComo Two more weeks and if this continues bring up Baty and Mauricio. Get rid of Locastro and Volgy. DH Mauricio switch hitte, play Baty at third vs right handed pitchers and Escobar can get left handers exclusively. Maybe concentrating on hitting only from one side fixes something.

Jared G Metz @JaredGMetz1 @AnthonyDiComo Enough is enough already. His ABs aren't even competitive. He's had 1 good month as a Met and the rest were terrible. Just let Baty be the full time 3B. It's embarrassing that this hasn't happened yet. @AnthonyDiComo Enough is enough already. His ABs aren't even competitive. He's had 1 good month as a Met and the rest were terrible. Just let Baty be the full time 3B. It's embarrassing that this hasn't happened yet.

The Mets escaped a worst-case scenario last week after Baty left a game due to discomfort in the same right thumb that he underwent surgery on last year to repair a torn ligament. An examination and scan determined that the cause of the discomfort was mere inflammation. Baty returned to the lineup and was seemingly unaffected by his sore thumb.

Bonez @Jeepin74 @AnthonyDiComo Batys should be on the next plane to Oakland. Alvarez should get the bulk of the playing time. Pham is doing ok but Vientos and Mauricio should be at dh and giving days off in the field for Alonso and Lindor @AnthonyDiComo Batys should be on the next plane to Oakland. Alvarez should get the bulk of the playing time. Pham is doing ok but Vientos and Mauricio should be at dh and giving days off in the field for Alonso and Lindor

Jason Crownover @JasonCrownover @AnthonyDiComo The move should be DFA Vogelbach and move Baty up. Escobar can be right handed pitching DH or 3B. Vogelbach can’t play the field and only plays part time DH. Kind of a waste of a roster spot if you ask me. #LGM @AnthonyDiComo The move should be DFA Vogelbach and move Baty up. Escobar can be right handed pitching DH or 3B. Vogelbach can’t play the field and only plays part time DH. Kind of a waste of a roster spot if you ask me. #LGM

letsbefriends @letsbfriends99



Batty for vogelbach

Mauricio for Escobar

Vientos for pham

I get that we think this team is built to win now but outside of our starting 5 there are 4 major holes @AnthonyDiComo Tell me again why batty or Mauricio are not up its not like is a small sample take out September and he's done.Batty for vogelbachMauricio for EscobarVientos for phamI get that we think this team is built to win now but outside of our starting 5 there are 4 major holes @AnthonyDiComo Tell me again why batty or Mauricio are not up its not like is a small sample take out September and he's done.Batty for vogelbachMauricio for EscobarVientos for pham I get that we think this team is built to win now but outside of our starting 5 there are 4 major holes

While the New York Mets were just 1 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race, Mets fans are anticipating much more than hovering around the .500 mark. Whether swapping out Eduardo Escobar for Baty would be the spark to ignite New York's liftoff remains to be seen.

Replacing Eduardo Escobar with Baty should come with tempered expectations for New York Mets faithful

Brett Baty of the New York Mets hits an RBI single.

A squad with heavy World Series expectations, the New York Mets have stumbled out of the gates offensively. The team is 25th out of 30 MLB ballclubs with a .218 batting average.

However, any hopes of Baty replacing Eduardo Escobar and immediately turning around the club's offensive woes upon his hoped-for recall must come with the caveat that he did hit just .184 over 11 games with the Mets at the end of last season.

