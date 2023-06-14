Daniel Vogelbach of the New York Mets has been chasing the success that he enjoyed during his 2019 season with the Seattle Mariners ever since. Judging by his recent performances, he may need to wait longer yet.

The 30 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2019 put the relatively obscure designated hitter and first baseman on the map. Ever since, Daniel Vogelbach has played on no fewer than four teams. In July 2022, he was traded to the Mets, and was kept on in 2023 after hitting .255/.393/.436 in 55 games with the team.

2023, however, has brought much less fortune for Daniel Vogelbach. In his last 36 at-bats, the 270 lbs man has hit just .083 with one RBI. On account of his performance, Mets manager Buck Showalter has had him on the bench since June 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Late last week Mets brass decided to give Daniel Vogelbach a mental break of sorts and not play him for a stretch as he works toward trying to get on track. It has left the bench short for the last few games, including last night when Luis Guillorme remained in to hit in the 9th. Late last week Mets brass decided to give Daniel Vogelbach a mental break of sorts and not play him for a stretch as he works toward trying to get on track. It has left the bench short for the last few games, including last night when Luis Guillorme remained in to hit in the 9th.

"Late last week Mets brass decided to give Daniel Vogelbach a mental break of sorts and not play him for a stretch as he works toward trying to get on track. It has left the bench short for the last few games, including last night when Luis Guillorme remained in to hit in the 9th." - Mike Puna

During Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, Showalter drew the ire of fans for deciding not to pinch-hit Vogelbach for second baseman Luis Guillorme. Guillorme, who has yet to hit a home run on the season, lined out to center field to end the game and secure the Yankees' 7-6 win.

BS @thebs19 @NYPost_Mets You've got to be kidding me. His skill set is just not that unique. Gary Sanchez has come up and hit 6 HRs in 2 weeks in San Diego. Mike Ford came has hit 4 HRs in the last week in Seattle. Finding guys to do nothing but try to swing for power is just not that difficult. @NYPost_Mets You've got to be kidding me. His skill set is just not that unique. Gary Sanchez has come up and hit 6 HRs in 2 weeks in San Diego. Mike Ford came has hit 4 HRs in the last week in Seattle. Finding guys to do nothing but try to swing for power is just not that difficult.

After the game, fans of the New York Mets took to Twitter to question the bizarre decision from their manager. Many felt that if Vogelbach was not up to MLB standards, he should not be occupying the bench.

TheSheaKitten @SheaKitten @NYPost_Mets Brilliant move from the worst front office in MLB. @NYPost_Mets Brilliant move from the worst front office in MLB.

Mike Monahan @mikemonahan15 @NYPost_Mets Why not put him on the IL? Negligent roster mismanagement brought to you by Billy Eppler @NYPost_Mets Why not put him on the IL? Negligent roster mismanagement brought to you by Billy Eppler

According to Buck Showalter, he wanted to keep Daniel Vogelbach ont he bench as he "works towards getting on track" mentally. For most fans, this was not seen as a valid lineup decision.

Charlie Shea @charlieshea14 @NYPost_Mets Just cut him and move on. What are we doing here? @NYPost_Mets Just cut him and move on. What are we doing here?

MFSeaver41 @Seaver41Dobbie @NYPost_Mets @SubwayToShea Dudes needing "mental breaks" tells you everything you need to know about their mental fortitude. Explains why they can't win when it becomes a battle of attrition. @NYPost_Mets @SubwayToShea Dudes needing "mental breaks" tells you everything you need to know about their mental fortitude. Explains why they can't win when it becomes a battle of attrition.

oh nicole @iunfold @NYPost_Mets They’re doing so terribly lately, there’s no need to further damage anyone’s mental health for what would probably only be short term gains. It must be difficult to go through a prolonged rough stretch in such a public way, I hope Vogelbach finds his time off restorative. @NYPost_Mets They’re doing so terribly lately, there’s no need to further damage anyone’s mental health for what would probably only be short term gains. It must be difficult to go through a prolonged rough stretch in such a public way, I hope Vogelbach finds his time off restorative.

Mets starter Max Scherzer had an uncharacteristically poor showing. The 38-year old lasted only 3.1 innings after allowing six earned runs, including a pair of home runs. The loss represented the ninth loss over the course of the last ten games for the Mets.

Mark Hosen @HosenMark @NYPost_Mets Mets pitching has given up 5 runs or more in 31 of 67 games this year vs 24 of 67 games last year. If Mets pitched like that Mets would be around 38-29 vs 31-36 nowj @NYPost_Mets Mets pitching has given up 5 runs or more in 31 of 67 games this year vs 24 of 67 games last year. If Mets pitched like that Mets would be around 38-29 vs 31-36 nowj

Solutions to Mets' struggles are bigger than Daniel Vogelbach

Now with one of the worst ERA's in the month of June, the Mets have seen an implosion of their pitching corps, the highest paid such group in the game. The Mets are now 9.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. While it is true that Vogelbach probably could have been used in lieu of Guillorme against the Yankees, it's hard to win games when you're surrendering six runs before the fourth inning on the regular.

Poll : 0 votes