Pete Alonso was nearly the only impact player that the New York Mets decided to hang onto during this year's trade deadline. New York traded seven players, including aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

As Alonso's contract is nearing an end, many wonder what the future has in store for him. This future may include playing for a different team heading into the 2024 season.

Michael Marino @MarinoMLB Sources: Multiple rival clubs expect the Mets to entertain the idea of trading star 1B Pete Alonso after this season. Alonso is a free agent after the 2024 season and belief is as of right now, they aren’t close regarding a potential extension to keep him in New York.

Many rival teams expect the Mets to entertain trading him in the offseason. Given the season he is having, there would not be a better time to do so. The return would be huge for Alonso.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million extension earlier this year to avoid arbitration.

In 98 games, he is hitting .220/.315/.512 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs. His 31 home runs rank him third in all of baseball, with Matt Olson and Shohei Ohtani sitting ahead of him.

Jocelyn @JoceyTor You will never ever see a dime out of me again if you do this, @StevenACohen2 twitter.com/marinomlb/stat…

The Icon @Silkowski80 @MarinoMLB This is absolutely ridiculous and a black eye for the Franchise. Alonso bleeds Orange & Blue. He is the Face of the Franchise. Good Luck replacing his numbers and defense at 1B. Who are they gonna put there Vientos? Get real.

Joseph Cardelli @thejoeshow1221 @MarinoMLB Not a chance that's happening. Pete is a legend in Queens.

Vets4Mets 🪖🇺🇲⚾❤ @Vets4Mets



#mets #MetsTwitter @MarinoMLB @StevenACohen2 you cant possibly do this. Theres NO ONE who can take his place at 1B w/in the @mets organization. Every free agent is 30 or older already & after building up the farm youre going to trade for one? Please dont make this mistake im begging you.

New York Mets fans could not imagine Pete Alonso playing somewhere else. He has done nothing but produce since he debuted in 2019.

Andrew Livingston @AndrewLiv @MarinoMLB This is disgusting and an embarrassment. @StevenACohen2

Elits20 @elits02 @MarinoMLB They aren't far from contention what are we doing here

MLFootball @_MLFootball @MarinoMLB NO NO NO. This would be the BIGGEST MISTAKE the Franchise could EVER MAKE.



I would honestly stop following this team and that takes a lot after being tortured for years by other dumbass moves.

J.D.H @Jhertzz1222 @MarinoMLB Sure fired way to piss off almost your entire fan base. This would be such a bad precedent.

Fans would sure be upset if the team did trade the All-Star first baseman after this season ends. Many see Alonso as the glue that holds this team together.

New York Mets need to extend Pete Alonso

Nationals Mets Baseball

The New York Mets have shown the world they are not afraid to spend big money. It would make sense for Pete Alonso and the front office to settle in on an extension heading into the 2024 season.

Alonso is truly one of the best first basemen in the game, alongside Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt,and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His power and defensive ability are off the charts.

Alonso has never finished a season with a batting average under .230. Aside from the shortened COVID-19 season, he has never finished a season hitting less than 37 home runs.

He is the type of player who you can build a team around. Not only is Alonso great on the field, he is also a great teammate. He is always caught on camera joking with his team in the dugout or having fun with the baserunner at first base.