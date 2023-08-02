Pete Alonso was nearly the only impact player that the New York Mets decided to hang onto during this year's trade deadline. New York traded seven players, including aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
As Alonso's contract is nearing an end, many wonder what the future has in store for him. This future may include playing for a different team heading into the 2024 season.
Many rival teams expect the Mets to entertain trading him in the offseason. Given the season he is having, there would not be a better time to do so. The return would be huge for Alonso.
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million extension earlier this year to avoid arbitration.
In 98 games, he is hitting .220/.315/.512 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs. His 31 home runs rank him third in all of baseball, with Matt Olson and Shohei Ohtani sitting ahead of him.
"You will never see a dime from me again if you do this" one fan posted.
"This is absolutely ridiculous and a black eye for the franchise. Alonso bleeds orange and blue. He is the face of the franchise. Good luck replacing his numbers and defense at 1B. Who are they gonna put there Vientos? Get real" another fan posted.
New York Mets fans could not imagine Pete Alonso playing somewhere else. He has done nothing but produce since he debuted in 2019.
Fans would sure be upset if the team did trade the All-Star first baseman after this season ends. Many see Alonso as the glue that holds this team together.
New York Mets need to extend Pete Alonso
The New York Mets have shown the world they are not afraid to spend big money. It would make sense for Pete Alonso and the front office to settle in on an extension heading into the 2024 season.
Alonso is truly one of the best first basemen in the game, alongside Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt,and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His power and defensive ability are off the charts.
Alonso has never finished a season with a batting average under .230. Aside from the shortened COVID-19 season, he has never finished a season hitting less than 37 home runs.
He is the type of player who you can build a team around. Not only is Alonso great on the field, he is also a great teammate. He is always caught on camera joking with his team in the dugout or having fun with the baserunner at first base.