The New York Mets will be promoting Mark Vientos to their MLB roster to replace Starling Marte, who is out of action with migraines. Fans are normally fired up to see one of their prospects come to the big leagues, but last time didn't go so well for Vientos. He was called up earlier this season but didn't receive enough playing time to truly assess his development.

Since he was last called up, things have only gotten worse for the Mets, as their record continues to worsen. In a way, this could be a benefit for Vientos. He could see more playing time than many expect because of how the rest of the roster is performing. However, most Mets fans remain unconvinced this will actually work out.

Andy Martino of the SNY Network confirmed that Vientos would be joining the team for their series against the Boston Red Sox.

Andy Martino @martinonyc Mark Vientos is on his way to meet the Mets

In his 45 at-bats earlier in 2023, Mark Vientos hit for an underwhelming .178 batting average and had a WAR of -0.5. He has to hope that his success at the minor league level can translate to the MLB this time. His first series against the Red Sox will be a good proving ground for the young slugger.

HighOnMets @MetsSpydaX @genymets @SyracuseMets Yet buck wont play him

Jayy @Jayy1404 @genymets @SyracuseMets Yay I can’t wait for him to have DJ Stewart get more AB’s in his little time he’ll be here before being sent back down

It is hard to blame New York Mets fans for being pessimistic at this point in the season. They have seen Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander underperform, their roster get more and more injured and their record go down the tubes. This is especially bad with how good their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, are.

Josh Pernick @JoshPernick @genymets @SyracuseMets So we’re calling him up again to ride the bench, great

Harry Lime @HLRacketeer @genymets @SyracuseMets Make sure to start him only once *maybe* twice per week

Trabstrosity @16bartman @genymets @SyracuseMets Buck will nail him to the bench. Oh, you homered Stewart, pinch run for Vogelbach, actually play the field. Grab some pine, vogey’s going to whiff on a ball two feet high and outside

Mets fans have been highly critical of Buck Showalter this season, but this is a chance for him to prove them wrong. All he has to do is give Mark Vientos the opportunity to sink or swim on his own. If he does that, most of these fans will be satisfied.

Fabio Moli @fabiomoli221 @genymets @SyracuseMets Why, so Buck could bury him at the end of the bench?



James @Eppout @genymets @SyracuseMets All this to be the bat boy in the bigs

The New York Mets will see one of their top prospects get another chance in the big leagues.

The New York Mets need Mark Vientos to take the next step in his development

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets

With a 45-50 record, the Mets will be in the fight of their lives to reach the playoffs at the end of the season. Steve Cohen has already stated the team will be sellers at the trade deadline if they are not looking like a playoff team. So with Starling Marte out of action, Mark Vientos is being called on to step up.

If he is able to do so in this situation with this much pressure, he will certainly have a future in MLB.

