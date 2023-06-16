Create

New York Mets fans overjoyed as Edwin Diaz shown throwing at Citi Field: "It’s only a matter of time before those trumpets sound off again!"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 16, 2023 21:44 GMT
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is attempting to energize an entire team's fanbase as he continues to make a faster-than-expected recovery from a torn right patellar tendon. On Friday, the Mets' flagship media outlet, SNY, tweeted a photo of him throwing at Citi Field without a knee brace.

Diaz suffered the injury while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's stunning defeat of heavily-favored Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March.

It was assumed that Diaz was lost for the entirety of 2023, but he told MLB insider Ken Rosenthal that returning to the mound by the end of this season is a strong possibility:

"If everything keeps going how it's going, we've got a chance to pitch. The trainers and doctors will decide, but I feel great. Let's see what's coming for us."
Edwin Díaz does some throwing at Citi Field 👀 https://t.co/7NTspKsNIM

Edwin Diaz was a key member of the New York Mets' bullpen in 2022, logging a second-consecutive 32-save season. He has become a fan favorite among the Mets faithful, who delight in the boisterous trumpets of "Narcos" as he strides to the pitching mound during home games.

@SNYtv It’s only a matter of time before those trumpets sound off again!
@SNYtv @AnthonyDiComo Wow. And no knee brace? Awesome! Here’s to a swift return of the trumpets! 🎺
@SNYtv I haven’t listened to Narco once since his injury nor will I until he is slotted to returnGonna be a special moment

New York Mets fans are deeply in love with Edwin Diaz, who was obtained from the Seattle Mariners in a trade before the 2019 season. The Mets seem to have many problems this season other than their replacement closer, David Robertson, as New York continues to fall in the National League East standings.

Despite that, many are pinning their hopes on Diaz's return.

@SNYtv This is the best Mets related content I've seen all year, literally.
@SNYtv Mets somehow gonna have him back in September when they're 25 games out.
@SNYtv Prob would pitch better than the rest of our bullpen right now

The Mets are 32-36 as the squad prepares for a weekend series against the worst team in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals. New York has won just two of its last 10 games and sits 10.5 games behing the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

@SNYtv WoW! Great to see him there!
@SNYtv @AnthonyDiComo He looks good to me, let’s get him in there tonight
@SNYtv This brings tears of joy 🥹

Diaz made an unannounced appearance out of the dugout – on crutches – during the Mets' home opener on April 7. It is so far the only time that "Narcos" has played from the Citi Field speakers.

The superstar closer looked so good throwing that some Mets fans are seriously moving up the deadline for his return.

@SNYtv Diaz will be ready right after the all star break.

Edwin Diaz injury was a harbinger of doom for New York Mets this spring

Edwin Diaz of Team Puerto Rico leaves the field in a wheelchair after sustaining an injury.
The Mets were heavily favored to win the 2023 World Series after amassing a $343.5 million payroll this winter.

However, Diaz's injury was the first of many to strike the Mets in the spring. Following Diaz to the injured list were starting pitchers Carlos Quintana and Justin Verlander.

