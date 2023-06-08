New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is attempting to energize an entire team's fanbase as he continues to make a faster-than-expected recovery from a torn right patellar tendon. On Thursday, he tweeted a photo of him doing squats in the Mets' workout room without wearing a knee brace.

Diaz suffered the injury while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's stunning defeat of heavily-favored Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March.

It was assumed that Diaz was lost for the entirety of 2023, but he told MLB insider Ken Rosenthal that returning to the mound by the end of this season is a strong possibility:

"If everything keeps going how it's going, we've got a chance to pitch. The trainers and doctors will decide, but I feel great. Let's see what's coming for us."

Edwin Diaz was a key member of the New York Mets' bullpen in 2022, logging a second-consecutive 32-save season. He has become a fan favorite among the Mets faithful, who delight in the boisterous trumpets of "Narcos" as he strides to the pitching mound during home games.

New York Mets fans are deeply in love with Edwin Diaz, who was obtained from the Seattle Mariners in a trade before the 2019 season. The Mets seem to have many problems this season other than their replacement closer, David Robertson, as New York can't seem to stay above .500.

Despite that, many see the prospective return of Diaz as the Mets' ticket to the World Series.

Ryan Windram @windy11913 twitter.com/sugardiaz39/st… Edwin Diaz @SugarDiaz39 Let’s go Let’s go🔥🔥 https://t.co/A4wwtFdNZp It will be unforgivable if this team doesn’t right the ship so that we can get meaningful trumpets at the end of the season. Edwin is working so hard to get back for them the least they could do is make the playoffs for him. Figure it out please @Mets It will be unforgivable if this team doesn’t right the ship so that we can get meaningful trumpets at the end of the season. Edwin is working so hard to get back for them the least they could do is make the playoffs for him. Figure it out please @Mets twitter.com/sugardiaz39/st…

However, with the New York Mets underperforming at 30-32 heading into Thursday night's series finale with the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves, some New Yorkers are worried that Edwin Diaz is coming back too fast.

With the Mets in danger of being swept by the Braves, the pennant race may be long over by the time he would possibly return.

Diaz made an unannounced appearance out of the dugout – on crutches – during the Mets' home opener on April 7. It is so far the only time that "Narcos" has played from the Citi Field speakers.

Many New Yorkers are calling on his Mets' teammates to "Do it for Diaz."

Edwin Diaz injury was a harbinger of doom for New York Mets this spring

Edwin Diaz of Team Puerto Rico leaves the field in a wheelchair after sustaining an injury.

The Mets were heavily favored to win the 2023 World Series after amassing a $343.5 million payroll this winter.

However, Diaz's injury was the first of many to strike the Mets in the spring. Following Diaz to the injured list were starting pitchers Carlos Quintana and Justin Verlander.

