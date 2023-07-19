New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has been experiencing migraines this season, limiting his production. He was not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox because he threw up repeatedly.

He will not be in the lineup for the second game of the series on Wednesday either. Marte will undergo tests and see a specialist after experiencing two migraines within a week.

Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura Starling Marte, who was throwing up repeatedly from his migraine yesterday, will be undergoing tests with a specialist after getting two under the span of a week. He's gotten migraines in the past but it hasn't been a chronic condition, so they're looking for a root cause.

Tommy Pham, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil will take care of the outfield duties on Wednesday. It is unclear how much time Marte will miss while he tries to find out the source of his migraines.

Marte has dealt with migraines in the past, but not to this extent or this close together. His disappearance from the lineup will be felt as his elite speed was a nuisance for opposing pitchers.

"It's so awful man... hope he's okay," one fan tweeted.

"I feel really sad for Marte, he doesn't seem to be the same after the injuries late last season, definitely hope they can find the root cause and a treatment for him to bounce back. He is definitely trying but throwing up is concerning biig time. Prayers for Marte!" another fan tweeted.

Isles of Mets//Bristol//#LGM @islesofmets twitter.com/AlbaneseLaura/… I feel really sad for Starling Marte, he doesn't seem to be the same after the injuries late last season, definitely hope they can find the root cause and a treatment for him to bounce back. He is definitely trying but throwing up is concerning big time. Prayers for Marte! #LGM

Ashley Hutcheson @Ahutchga1972 @AlbaneseLaura I used to get them about twice a month. They are no joke.

New York Mets fans are gutted hearing the news about Starling Marte. People who suffer from migraines can attest to how difficult they make life, let alone trying to play a professional baseball game.

J Lewis is touching grass in 2023 @jdmsl @AlbaneseLaura Ugh, poor dude. I get migraines semi-regularly, usually in clusters like Starling is. Rarely I get the headache like many people assume migraines are. Instead I get the "zigzag" in my vision and then get super disoriented -- can't tell up from down -- for like 5-6 hours.

Lefty @HappyUrbanite @AlbaneseLaura @timbhealey Ugh. I get them and they are no joke. I can understand why he's struggling. I hope they can help him and that he will feel better soon.

Jake @Billsfan1712 🏻 🏻 🏻 @AlbaneseLaura Hopefully Marte is OK

Fans hope Marte can figure out the cause of his migraines and get help. While he is having a down year, he is still an important member of the team with what he brings to the table.

Migraines are not the only thing New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is dealing with

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte recently told reporters he was dealing with pain from his double groin surgery in the offseason. He said that the pain and soreness have affected his hitting this season.

Marte is hitting .254/.308/.332 with five home runs and 24 stolen bases. Aside from his year with the Miami Marlins in 2020, a .254 average is the lowest he has seen in his career.

It has been a season of struggles for Marte, and you cannot blame him. He is dealing with a lot. Perhaps, he can find the cause for his migraines, get back into the lineup and help his team.

