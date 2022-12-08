New York Mets slugger Darin Ruf is every bit the definition of a journeyman. Since breaking into the major leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012, Ruf has bounced from organization to organization, from majors to minors, and even to Korea and back.

If a report by New York Post beat writer Mike Puma, who covers the Mets, comes to fruition, Ruf likely won't be shedding the journeyman label any time soon.

"Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring," Puma tweeted.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring.

Darin Ruf was acquired by the Mets last August in a five-player trade. New York is the fourth team the 36-year-old has played for in an eight-year major league career.

While Ruf is nowhere near landing in Cooperstown when his playing days are over, he is considered an effective bat to use off the bench or in the DH role while also spelling a starter in the outfield or at first base.

Puma's tweet refers to the long-held notion that cheap power is always in demand and that the Mets have options for using Ruf as a bargaining chip. They could seek to package Ruf in a deal to gain a player or greater stature, swap one-for-one to bring in a player for a different position, or pass off to a cash-strapped club for a better player making more money.

The report had MLB Twitter buzzing with various notions about how to use Ruf in any possible wheeling and dealing. However, many were rather facetious in nature.

Razzball @Razzball Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. A's about to send Sean Murphy for Ruf, aren't they? twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st… A's about to send Sean Murphy for Ruf, aren't they? twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st…

Bubba @BubbaBranagan Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. McCann and Ruf for Trout twitter.com/nypost_mets/st… McCann and Ruf for Trout twitter.com/nypost_mets/st…

Isaiah @IsaiahNorris Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. We would trade them Ozuna for Darin, but thats just my ruf estimate of the proposal twitter.com/nypost_mets/st… We would trade them Ozuna for Darin, but thats just my ruf estimate of the proposal twitter.com/nypost_mets/st…

Ruf saw the highest points of his major-league career with the San Francisco Giants in 2020 and 2021. After three seasons with the Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball Organization, Ruf returned to MLB and proved to be a solid contributor.

In over a season-and-a-half with the Giants, he played in 157 games with 27 home runs and a .272 batting average. Those stats earned him a two-year, $6.25 million contract for 2022 and 2023, with a team option for 2024.

However, those numbers dipped markedly in 2022, with Ruf batting just .204 with 11 homers in 334 at-bats over 119 games with the Giants and the Mets.

Many Mets fans seemed joyful about the news of the short-term Mets player moving on.

Jordan Tirpak @jTirpak15 Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. I will personally drive this bum wherever he is traded to twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st… I will personally drive this bum wherever he is traded to twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st…

#Pain @HenrySanchez Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. please good riddance twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st… please good riddance twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st…

hrccappin @hrccappin Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Nothing would make me happier twitter.com/nypost_mets/st… Nothing would make me happier twitter.com/nypost_mets/st…

Many Mets fans doubted whether Ruf would bring much of any value in return.

Sean @SeanMurphh Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. i'd trade darin ruf for an outback steakhouse gift card that doesn't even have a full dollar left on it. twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st… i'd trade darin ruf for an outback steakhouse gift card that doesn't even have a full dollar left on it. twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st…

ron swob @WB33NYMETS Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Why would anybody other than Eppler trade for this bum? twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st… Why would anybody other than Eppler trade for this bum? twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/st…

Danielle Giants Fan In Pain Blake 🇺🇦 @abradacabla Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. The bad news for the Mets is they’re unlikely to find another team daft enough to give them *four* players including 3 good prospects for him twitter.com/nypost_mets/st… The bad news for the Mets is they’re unlikely to find another team daft enough to give them *four* players including 3 good prospects for him twitter.com/nypost_mets/st…

At least one Mets fan had a very practical notion of what New York could ask for in a Darin Ruf swap.

AEste1421 @AEste1421 Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Darin Ruf’s relatively low salary (he is due $3 million next season) is a positive for the Mets in that it can easily be absorbed in a trade. It’s a possibility the team is exploring. Heard the Mets need a new washing machine. Maybe a trade can be arranged. twitter.com/nypost_mets/st… Heard the Mets need a new washing machine. Maybe a trade can be arranged. twitter.com/nypost_mets/st…

Darin Ruf hasn't endeared himself to Mets fans

Darin Ruf #33 of the San Francisco Giants hits a pinch-hit single against the Texas Rangers

New York can be challenging for a ballplayer to perform up to expectations. Darin Ruf has far from endeared himself to Mets fans after logging a -1.6 WAR (wins above replacement) in 2022 and hitting just .152 with no home runs for New York.

Poll : 0 votes