"Ruf will probably be a postseason hero" "I love Buck but dude enough. This guy is f****ng horrible" - New York Mets fans divided over Buck Showalter's statement of support for struggling veteran Darin Ruf

Darin Ruf has only played 22 games for the New York Mets, but has their fan base extremely divided. Ruf is an eight-year veteran of the MLB, who has also played overseas in the KBO; Korea's professional baseball league. He has played his fair share of baseball in his time, but recent struggles have fans calling for his replacement.
With the Mets, Darin Ruf has a batting average of .137 and has an on-base percentage of .179. These numbers are a sharp decline from the production that Ruf put up earlier this season with the San Francisco Giants. These struggles have been well documented and have not gone unnoticed by the team or their fans.
One person who does not agree with the fans is Mets manager Buck Showalter. Showalter reiterated his support for Darin Ruf.
There are those who agree with Buck Showalter, believing that Ruf will be able to elevate his game when the time comes.
The other side worries that giving Ruf more chances will not lead to any improvement and will only hurt the Mets.
With the Atlanta Braves right behind the Mets in the National League East standings, the team cannot afford to be complacent.
The New York Mets hoped the trade for Darin Ruf would put them over the top. Instead, his poor performance has fans questioning the Mets' decision-makers.
Buck Showalter has seen a lot of baseball players turn things around in his career, and could be entirely correct in his evaluation.
There are recent examples, such as Robinson Cano, of great players having sudden dropoffs in production. If that is what is happening with Ruf, it is imperative to recognize it sooner rather than later.
Fans are prone to overreaction, which is part of why their opinions are not highly regarded by those in team management.
The New York Mets are one of the top teams in all of baseball, and Buck Showalter is a huge part as to why.
Despite all of the respect New York Mets fans have for Buck Showalter, some fundamentally disagree with him on this one.
The New York Mets will have tough decisions to make when October rolls around if Darin Ruf has not noticeably improved.
Improved play from Darin Ruf could be critical to the New York Mets winning the NL East
Top teams need their depth players just as much as they need their superstars. If their season goes with the flow of only one player, they are susceptible to losses when they slump.
Darin Ruf brings a much-needed veteran presence to a great team. If his bat does not wake up soon, the Mets could find themselves a wildcard team instead of division champions.